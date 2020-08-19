Intel Core i9-10850K Comet Lake-S 10-Core, 5.2GHz CPUs Now In Stock Amid i9-10900K Shortages
If you are in the market for an Intel Core i9-10900K processor, good luck finding one that is (A) in-stock and (B) not selling for an inflated price tag by a marketplace seller. While that is a tricky challenge, you can find the Core i9-10850K in-stock right now—it is listed for $499.99 on Newegg, with an estimated delivery time of August 24 (if purchased today).
Intel has been contending with a shortage of silicon for its Core i9-10900K, making the 10-core/20-thread CPU difficult to find at its regular $549.99 price (or $529 at Walmart). On Newegg, for example, it is listed for $875.99 by a marketplace seller (3C Expert). Adding insult to injury, that is supposed to represent a sale price, with the seller advertising a 12 percent savings over the chip's apparent $999.99 price. Pffft!
Don't be fooled by that nonsense, the Core i9-10900K is NOT a thousand-dollar part. Intel's "recommend customer pricing" is $488, which is the wholesale value for retailers who purchase the part in bulk (trays of 1,000 units). That means the retail cost to customers should be a little higher, around what Walmart was charging, when the CPU was in stock.
Be all that as it may, the Core i9-10850K is a slightly slower clocked version of the Core i9-10900K, and apparently Intel is having no trouble producing enough units to meet to demand. Here is how the two parts compare...
- Core i9-10900K: 10C/20T, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz, 20MB Smart Cache, 125W
- Core i9-10850K: 10C/20T, 3.6GHz to 5.2GHz, 20MB Smart Cache, 125W
In short, the Core i9-10850K is clocked 100MHz slower at every turn—base clock and the various turbo clocks. It is also slightly cheaper, and most importantly, in-stock and priced in line with Intel's RCP.
Also bear in mind that the Core i9-10850K has an unlocked multiplier, so you might be able to make up the 100MHz difference without much effort. That will depend on a variety of factors, though, including luck of the draw, your motherboard, cooling, and your experience with overclocking.