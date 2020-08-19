Intel Core i9-10850K Comet Lake-S 10-Core, 5.2GHz CPUs Now In Stock Amid i9-10900K Shortages





If you are in the market for an Intel Core i9-10900K processor, good luck finding one that is (A) in-stock and (B) not selling for an inflated price tag by a marketplace seller. While that is a tricky challenge, you can find the Core i9-10850K in-stock right now—it is listed for $499.99 on Newegg, with an estimated delivery time of August 24 (if purchased today).







Intel has been contending with a shortage of silicon for its Core i9-10900K , making the 10-core/20-thread CPU difficult to find at its regular $549.99 price (or $529 at Walmart ). On Newegg, for example, it is listed for $875.99 by a marketplace seller (3C Expert). Adding insult to injury, that is supposed to represent a sale price, with the seller advertising a 12 percent savings over the chip's apparent $999.99 price. Pffft!





Don't be fooled by that nonsense, the Core i9-10900K is NOT a thousand-dollar part. Intel's "recommend customer pricing" is $488, which is the wholesale value for retailers who purchase the part in bulk (trays of 1,000 units). That means the retail cost to customers should be a little higher, around what Walmart was charging, when the CPU was in stock.





Be all that as it may, the Core i9-10850K is a slightly slower clocked version of the Core i9-10900K, and apparently Intel is having no trouble producing enough units to meet to demand. Here is how the two parts compare...