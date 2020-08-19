CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT

Intel Core i9-10850K Comet Lake-S 10-Core, 5.2GHz CPUs Now In Stock Amid i9-10900K Shortages

Intel 10th Gen Core i9
If you are in the market for an Intel Core i9-10900K processor, good luck finding one that is (A) in-stock and (B) not selling for an inflated price tag by a marketplace seller. While that is a tricky challenge, you can find the Core i9-10850K in-stock right now—it is listed for $499.99 on Newegg, with an estimated delivery time of August 24 (if purchased today).

Intel has been contending with a shortage of silicon for its Core i9-10900K, making the 10-core/20-thread CPU difficult to find at its regular $549.99 price (or $529 at Walmart). On Newegg, for example, it is listed for $875.99 by a marketplace seller (3C Expert). Adding insult to injury, that is supposed to represent a sale price, with the seller advertising a 12 percent savings over the chip's apparent $999.99 price. Pffft!

Don't be fooled by that nonsense, the Core i9-10900K is NOT a thousand-dollar part. Intel's "recommend customer pricing" is $488, which is the wholesale value for retailers who purchase the part in bulk (trays of 1,000 units). That means the retail cost to customers should be a little higher, around what Walmart was charging, when the CPU was in stock.

Be all that as it may, the Core i9-10850K is a slightly slower clocked version of the Core i9-10900K, and apparently Intel is having no trouble producing enough units to meet to demand. Here is how the two parts compare...
  • Core i9-10900K: 10C/20T, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz, 20MB Smart Cache, 125W
  • Core i9-10850K: 10C/20T, 3.6GHz to 5.2GHz, 20MB Smart Cache, 125W
In short, the Core i9-10850K is clocked 100MHz slower at every turn—base clock and the various turbo clocks. It is also slightly cheaper, and most importantly, in-stock and priced in line with Intel's RCP.

Also bear in mind that the Core i9-10850K has an unlocked multiplier, so you might be able to make up the 100MHz difference without much effort. That will depend on a variety of factors, though, including luck of the draw, your motherboard, cooling, and your experience with overclocking.

Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), core i9-10900k, core i9-10850k
Via:  Newegg

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms