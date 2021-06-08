Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake Refresh CPU Cranks Impressive Performance In Leaked Benches





Intel recently fleshed out its Tiger Lake stack with a pair of refreshed SKUs, the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7, both announced last week during Computex 2021 . There are dozens of laptop designs in the works that will feature Intel's newest Tiger Lake-U processors, but what kind of performance will they deliver? A benchmark leak potentially gives us an idea.





Before we get to the benchmark leak, let's quickly go over the specifications for Intel's latest Tiger Lake models. Sitting at the higher end of the stack, the Core i7-1195G7 is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 1.9GHz to 2.9GHz base frequency, depending on the configurable TDP (12W to 28W), a 5GHz max turbo frequency, and 12MB of L3 cache.





The chip also features Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units, clocked at up to 1.4GHz. Like other Tiger Lake parts, it is built on Intel's 10-nanometer SuperFin node. This is the chip that made a benchmark cameo at Geekbench, which we'll get to in a moment.







Intel's new members of the Tiger Lake-U family

Intel's other new addition, the Core i5-1155G7, is also a 4-core/8-thread processor, but with a 1GHz to 2.5GHz base clock (12W to 28W TDP), 4.5GHz max turbo frequency, 8MB of L3 cache, and Iris Xe graphics with 80 EUs, running at up to 1.35GHz.





So, about that benchmark leak? The Core i7-1195G7 showed up in Geekbench's database as part of an unknown laptop model with 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and Windows 10 64-bit. Here's a look...







What stands out about the leaked benchmark run is the incredible single-threaded score. The Core i7-1195G7 posted a score of 1,700, which is up there with some of the fastest desktop CPUs. According to Geekbench's collection of average scores, Intel's Core i7-11700KF ( Rocket Lake ) averages 1,712 in the single-threaded test. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X , meanwhile, averages 1,673 in the same test.





Take a look...







Source: Geekbench





I've drawn a line where the Core i7-1195G7 would go, based on the leaked benchmark run. Bear in mind that we're only talking about a single benchmark score, but if it holds up to real world results when laptops based on the chip land on the market, than Intel will have quite an impressive slice of silicon on its hands—one that performs as well as Rocket Lake and seemingly even a little better than Zen 3, in single-threaded workloads.





The multi-core performance is not quite as impressive, at least when comparing to the same desktop processors. That is to be expected, though, since the Core i7-1195G7 only has four cores and eight threads to throw at workloads, versus eight cores and 16 threads for the Core i7-11700KF, and 12 cores and 24 threads for the Ryzen 9 5900X.





Among its 4-core/8-thread peers, however, it performed just fine. For example, Intel's Core i7-1185G7 averages 4,872 in the multi-threaded test, whereas the Core i7-1195G7 posted 6,005. Good stuff, and it bodes well for upcoming laptop designs that will manifest in the market this holiday season. Just be sure to pay attention to advertised TDPs and clocks, because performance can and will vary, depending on how the chips are configured by OEMs.

