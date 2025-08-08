Intel CEO Tan Addresses US Gov't Allegations, Promising To Address Misinformation





You probably didn't have U.S. President Donald Trump calling for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on your 2025 Bingo card, but here we are. Trump's demand sparked a wave of headlines and also resulted in a drop in Intel's share price. By the end of the day, both Intel and Tan issued a response. The question is, will their messaging be enough to placate the president?





We'll start with Intel, which stated in a short message that the company, its Board of Directors, and Tan are all on the same page and "deeply committed to advancing U.S. national and economic security interests" with key investments on domestic manufacturing.





Here is the full statement

"Intel, the Board of Directors, and Lip-Bu Tan are deeply committed to advancing U.S. national and economic security interests and are making significant investments aligned with the President's America First agenda. Intel has been manufacturing in America for 56 years. We are continuing to invest billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing, including our new fab in Arizona that will run the most advanced manufacturing process technology in the country, and are the only company investing in leading logic process node development in the U.S. We look forward to our continued engagement with the Administration." - Intel

This came in response to Trump posting on his Truth Social platform, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!."





His post came one day after Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns on X about Tan's alleged "deep ties to the Chinese Communists." His basis for the allegation is largely centered on Tan's past role as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, an electronic design automation and systems analysis company. Last week, the firm plead guilty to unlawfully exporting semiconductor design tools to the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT), a university in the People's Republic of China (PRC) under the leadership of the PRC's Central Military Commission.





As part of the guilty plea with the U.S. Justice Department, Cadence Design Systems agreed to pay criminal penalties of around $118 million to resolve the charges, as well as another $95 million in civil penalties. Case closed. Except, Cotton's letter and Trump's subsequent demand have caused a bit of a ruckus.





After Intel issued its official statement, it posted an open letter to employees by Tan, who indirectly acknowledge the demand by saying, "I know there has been a lot in the news today, and I want to take a moment to address it directly with you."





He goes on to say that he's been a resident of United States for more than 40 years, expressing his love for the country, Intel, and the technology industry as a whole. He also said that "Intel's success is essential to U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership, national security, and economic strength."





What about his tenure at Cadence Design Systems? He touched on that as well.





"There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems. I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel," Tan states in the letter to employees





He goes on to say that Intel is "engaging" with the Trump administration to "address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts." Additionally, he states in no uncertain terms that he's committed to "advancing U.S. national and economic security."





What Tan didn't do, however, is go into detail about his time at Cadence Design Systems. He served as CEO of the company from 2009 to 2021. His tenure as head of Cadence Design Systems falls within the time period that the company admitted to engaging in a "conspiracy to commit export control violations," part of which ultimately led to the aforementioned fine.





It would have been nice if Tan's letter addressed the situation in detail, including his version of what transpired under his leadership. The letter doesn't get into any of that, only that there is "misinformation" going around and that he and Intel will make sure the Trump administration has all the facts, whatever those might be.



