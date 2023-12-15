Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Fires AI Shots At NVIDIA, Wants To Crush The CUDA Market









Another reason for Gelsinger’s bullishness on the end of NVIDIA being the dominant player is the desire for the industry to rely on more open standards.







Not puling any punches, Gelsinger commended, “We think of the CUDA moat as shallow and small, because the industry is motivated to bring a broader set of technologies for broad training, innovation, data science, et cetera."





He also pointed to the efforts put in place by Google and OpenAI to make AI training more open by using the Python programming language. As such, Gelsinger believes "the entire industry is motivated to eliminate the CUDA market." Strong words for sure.

