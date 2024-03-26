Intel Arc Battlemage GPUs Spotted With Up To 24 Xe Cores And 12GB VRAM

Spotted by @miktdt on X, SiSoftware Official Benchmark ranking







When Intel Arc first released, it certainly had significant teething issues with its drivers that turned off many gamers. Facing intense competition from both NVIDIA and AMD in the low to mid-range GPU market, it was a stormy beginning. The hardware underpinning the Arc GPUs, such as the Arc A770 with either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, proved to be capable. Punching above its weight class, it often successfully competed with more expensive products on the market.







The Intel Arc A770, predecessor to Battlemage GPUs







Competent hardware and a high-quality set of drivers are essential to the success of any GPU, especially one such as Intel's Battlemage entering a highly competitive market. NVIDIA and AMD both have typically mature and straightforward drivers for new products, save for few inevitable bugs. Intel is in a different position in the GPU market, however, so any showstopper type bugs need to be avoided at all costs.



