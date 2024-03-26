Intel Arc Battlemage GPUs Spotted With Up To 24 Xe Cores And 12GB VRAM
Lest you forget there are other GPU manufacturers aside from NVIDIA and AMD, Intel has a few surprises in store. Spotted on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, it appears as though Intel's Battlemage GPUs is nearing the light of day. Intel's Battlemage Xe2-HPG GPUs would be discreet products like Alchemist, to compete with the likes of AMD and NVIDIA.
The versions spotted are packing a supposed 12GB of VRAM and up to 24 Xe cores, compared to the existing top-end Intel Arc A770, which has 32 Xe cores and up to 16GB of VRAM. The Battlemage Xe2-LPG would include non-discreet products that would integrate with future CPUs, to give them graphics capabilities.
