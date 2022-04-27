Intel Arc A370M Laptops From ASUS And HP Land At Retail, Here's How Much They Cost





It took a minute, but the first laptops equipped with Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs have shown up for roll call at retail in the US. We had suspected Samsung would beat others to the punch, as it was the first out the door with an Arc-powered laptop ( Galaxy Book2 Pro ) in South Korea, but it looks like ASUS and HP will jointly hold that distinction in the US.





We'll still have to wait and see, but for the time being, there are exactly two laptop product listings at Best Buy with Intel's Arc A370M GPU underneath the hood. The caveat is that they're both listed as "Coming Soon" rather than flaunting a yellow "Add to Cart" button, so you can't actually buy either one at the moment. However, we do get an idea of pricing for some of the more premium models.





The ASUS Zenbook Flip 2-in-1 is the cheaper of the two with a $1,399.99 asking price. That's creeping into premium pricing territory for a laptop with an entry-level discrete GPU, though ASUS isn't really taking aim at gamers with this model.





As configured, the Zenbook Flip 2 features a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 28880x1620 resolution, powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also sports a 1TB NVMe solid state drive.





The other Arc A370M powered laptop at Best Buy is the HP Spectre, another 2-in-1 but priced considerably higher at $1,999.99. This one features a 16-inch display with a 3840x2400 resolution, a Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.





These are both Intel Evo laptops , so there's a certain baseline for connectivity, battery life, and performance, and so forth. Neither one is cheap, though.





As for the GPU, the A370M sits within Intel's entry-level 3 series, just above the A350M. It arrives to the scene with 8 Xe cores, 8 ray tracing units, 4GB of GDDR6 memory linked to a 64-bit memory bust, and a 1,550MHz graphics clock.





Arc A370M and A350M powered laptops are first to market, with A550M, A730M, and A770M powered laptops scheduled to release early this summer, according to what Intel announced last month.

