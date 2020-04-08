Intel Steps Up With $50 Million In Tech-Infused COVID-19 Support For Hospitals, Students, Teachers

Intel is ramping up its efforts to help healthcare workers and other key segments deal with the Coronavirus pandemic . In addition to the $10 million in donations already pledged by Intel, the Santa Clara chip maker today announced an additional $50 million in aid as part of a pandemic response technology initiative to combat COVID-19.





Technology companies like Intel are in unique position to assist with the global pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, Intel announced plans to source and donate more than 1 million items of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers on the front lines, including masks, gloves, face shields, and various other much needed gear.





In addition, Intel is following that up with tens of millions of dollars directed towards enabling and accelerating technology responses at the point of patient care, as well as speeding up scientific researcher and ensuring access to online learning for students.









"Approximately $40 million will fund the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning initiatives. The Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness Initiative will provide funding to accelerate customer and partner advances in diagnosis, treatment and vaccine development, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and edge-to-cloud service delivery," Intel said.





The initiative will help healthcare and life sciences manufacturers increase the availability of technology and other solutions used by hospitals to both diagnose and treat COVID-19 . And as students find themselves at home amid school closings, the Online Learning Initiative will offer support for education-focused nonprofit organizations and businesses to provide them with devices and online learning resources.





"In close partnership with public school districts, the initiative will enable PC donations, online virtual resources, study-at-home guides and device connectivity assistance. The Intel Online Learning Initiative builds on Intel’s long-standing commitment to technology that improves learning. It will begin immediately in regions with the greatest needs across the United States and expand globally," Intel says.







Source: Houston Methodist Hospital







The remaining $10 million is earmarked for an innovation fund to support requests from external partners and employee-led relief projects. For example, Houston Methodist Hospital recently deployed Medical Informatics Corp.'s Sickbay Platform, powered by Intel technology, to transform beds into virtual ICU beds within minutes.



