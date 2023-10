In Case It Needs Saying, GeForce RTX 4090 Listings For $399 Are Definite Scams

The $1,699 Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 above is an example of a legitimate Amazon listing. It is full price, which the RTX 4090 still tends to list at due to its popularity. It's also sold and shipped by Amazon, which helps to provide additional reassurance. The only drawback here is that you're not getting the spine-shaking deal that the scams tempt you with. Then again, you'll also get a real GPU.Most savvy users will easily spot high-end GPUs going for too cheap, but a more novice shopper may be unaware. Remember to cross-reference prices with other known retailers as well, and see if they're offering similar deals. If Best Buy has the same sale, it's likely legitimate. It also helps to be a part of PC building communities, and reading publications such as HotHardware. This will help you develop a strong "Spidey-sense" when it comes to what is legitimate and what's just fraudulent, criminal activity.