In Case It Needs Saying, GeForce RTX 4090 Listings For $399 Are Definite Scams

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, October 12, 2023, 04:15 PM EDT
With the tumultuous GPU market of the last several years, gamers are absolutely in need of some great sale prices. Be wary, however - there's an enemy in our midst. Along with various legitimate sales, we often find a plethora of scams crowded in listings. The old adage rings true here: if it sounds too good to be true, you can bet it's likely not true. Let me tell you the story of the $399 NVIDIA RTX 4090 that never was - and how you can shop safer online. 

During the recent Amazon Prime Big Day Deals, you'll find a smattering of good prices on PC hardware, even the NVIDIA RTX 4080 was on sale for $989.99. Some users may have seen a $399 RTX 4090, or even a $455 AMD 7900 XTX. GPU sales may be slower this year, but they're not nearly that slow.

Amazon GPU Scam Examples
PCMR Posting on Facebook shows us this Amazon listing
How can you protect yourself from scams, especially during fast and furious sales events? First, use common sense - NVIDIA and AMD do not typically have "deep discounts" on their current generation GPUs. While seeing some sales discounts of $50-$100 on GPUs is common, you'll never actually see a $1,599+ GPU such as the GeForce RTX 4090 selling for as low as $399. There are many other ways you can get scammed on Amazon, with especially popular products being on the top of that list. 

Secondly, remember that Amazon has plenty of third party sellers - most of which are honest, but you'll encounter the odd scam still. Remember to check feedback, rating histories, and look for other red flags such as duplicate accounts. Typically if you use a credit card, you should be protected, especially on Amazon. You can still go through wasted time and a big hassle with a scam listing, however. 

amazon 4090

The $1,699 Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 above is an example of a legitimate Amazon listing. It is full price, which the RTX 4090 still tends to list at due to its popularity. It's also sold and shipped by Amazon, which helps to provide additional reassurance. The only drawback here is that you're not getting the spine-shaking deal that the scams tempt you with. Then again, you'll also get a real GPU. 

Most savvy users will easily spot high-end GPUs going for too cheap, but a more novice shopper may be unaware. Remember to cross-reference prices with other known retailers as well, and see if they're offering similar deals. If Best Buy has the same sale, it's likely legitimate. It also helps to be a part of PC building communities, and reading publications such as HotHardware. This will help you develop a strong "Spidey-sense" when it comes to what is legitimate and what's just fraudulent, criminal activity.
