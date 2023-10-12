In Case It Needs Saying, GeForce RTX 4090 Listings For $399 Are Definite Scams
With the tumultuous GPU market of the last several years, gamers are absolutely in need of some great sale prices. Be wary, however - there's an enemy in our midst. Along with various legitimate sales, we often find a plethora of scams crowded in listings. The old adage rings true here: if it sounds too good to be true, you can bet it's likely not true. Let me tell you the story of the $399 NVIDIA RTX 4090 that never was - and how you can shop safer online.
During the recent Amazon Prime Big Day Deals, you'll find a smattering of good prices on PC hardware, even the NVIDIA RTX 4080 was on sale for $989.99. Some users may have seen a $399 RTX 4090, or even a $455 AMD 7900 XTX. GPU sales may be slower this year, but they're not nearly that slow.
During the recent Amazon Prime Big Day Deals, you'll find a smattering of good prices on PC hardware, even the NVIDIA RTX 4080 was on sale for $989.99. Some users may have seen a $399 RTX 4090, or even a $455 AMD 7900 XTX. GPU sales may be slower this year, but they're not nearly that slow.