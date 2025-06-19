Huge Data Breach Exposes 16 Billion Apple, Google, Facebook Passwords And More
The team found 30 exposed, easily accessible datasets with stolen access information, ranging from tens of millions to a humongous one with 3.5 billion records, pertaining to a Portuguese-speaking population (Brazil, if we had to guess given the size). While the provenance and relationship between the contents was sometimes ascertained, many of the datasets were completely unnamed. Additionally, while most of the information is apparently login-password sets, there's a collection of login tokens and cookies, potentially letting attackers skip some forms of 2FA altogether. The fact that there are government logins and VPN credentials potentially put lives at risk, too.
Top 20 leaked datasets. Source: Cybernews
Even worse, new datasets of gigantic dimensions are reportedly popping up "every few weeks," illustrating the point that security professionals have been making for decades now, mostly to deaf ears: there are massive botnets and wide-ranging exploits doing the rounds at any given moment, and these attacks have become a constant threat rather than an occasional one. Cybernews poignantly states that even with a success rate of less than one percent, at this scale we're still talking millions of accounts hacked. As always, we recommend running your email(s) through the website Have I Been Pwned, updating old login credentials, and updating software and firmware on your devices to make sure you're fully patched against known exploits and security holes.