This Delightfully Huge 85-Inch 4K Smart TV Is A Steal At Just $700





The NBA playoffs are just weeks away and same goes for the NHL, while opening day of the MLB season is not just days off in the distance. If you're a sports fan, now is a great time to bring home a big screen TV. And even if you're not into sports, this is still an opportune time to be in the market for an upgrade, as deals abound on TVs that are 75-inches, 85-inches, and even 98 inches.





Hisense's 85-inch A7 series 4K TV, which is on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy. No, it doesn't sport a fancy OLED screen or mini LED backlighting, but it does deliver a massive screen at one of the lowest prices around in its size class. This week's headliner is a chunky $150 discount on, which is on sale for. No, it doesn't sport a fancy OLED screen or mini LED backlighting, but it does deliver a massive screen at one of the lowest prices around in its size class.





Released in 2022, the 85-inch A7 series is a 4K resolution TV with flexible HDR support (HDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision), a native 60Hz refresh rate with an auto low latency mode for gaming, DTS Virtual:X audio support, and built-in Chromecast for streaming chores. It also comes with a voice remote and Google Assistant support.













TCL's 75-inch Q6 series 4K QLED TV on sale for $599.99 at Amazon (save $300). Again, the focus here is on size and value, rather than paying a premium for OLED or mini LED technology. While not cutting edge, this entry-level model is a solid value for the money. If you're looking to spend less while still going reasonably big, you can scoreon sale for(save $300). Again, the focus here is on size and value, rather than paying a premium for OLED or mini LED technology. While not cutting edge, this entry-level model is a solid value for the money.





Released in 2023, the Q6 features quantum dot technology. It also boasts a 120Hz native refresh rate (240Hz Motion Rate via MEMC frame insertion, for those who care), AMD FreeSync support, robust HDR support (HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision), DTS Virtual:X audio post processing, Dolby Atmos support, and the Google TV platform for smart content.







65-inch model for $499.99 (save $200). Note that you can also snag the(save $200).













Hisense's 75-inch U7 series 4K TV that's on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $130). Not only is this a respectably big TV, it also steps up to mini LED backlighting, resulting in bright images and tighter control of which parts of the screen to illuminate (which can reduce blooming or the so-called halo effect). For anyone who is willing to spend a bit more on a higher-end TV, check outthat's on sale for(save $130). Not only is this a respectably big TV, it also steps up to mini LED backlighting, resulting in bright images and tighter control of which parts of the screen to illuminate (which can reduce blooming or the so-called halo effect).





Part of the reason for the attractive price is that this is last year's model, since replaced by the U8K series. Be that as it may, the U7K is a great mid-range offering with quantum dot color, a native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity with a Game Mode Pro option, Dolby Atmos support, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and the Google TV OS handling smart chores.





