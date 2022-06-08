Hubble's Largest Ever Infrared Image Is A Captivating Display Of Galaxies 10 Billion Years Old





"The 3D-Dash program extends Hubble's legacy in wide-area imaging so we can begin to unravel the mysteries of the galaxies beyond our own," stated Lamiya Mowla, Dunlap Fellow at the Faculty of Arts & Science's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Toronto and lead author of the study.





Mowla also points out that since it launched, Hubble has provided a view of how galaxies have changed in the last 10 billion years of the universe.



Image Credit: Lamiya Mowla



