CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, March 23, 2020, 09:16 AM EDT

Huawei P40 Pro 5G Phone Leaked Specs Allege Powerful Kirin 990 SoC And 50X SuperSensing Zoom

huawei p40 pro

Details on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have turned up on Twitter from reliable gadget leaker Ishan Agarwal. According to the leaker, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G smartphone will have a Leica Ultra Vision quad-camera array on the back that includes a 50MP primary sensor, 40MP secondary sensor, 12MP sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. The telephoto sensor has 50x SuperSensing Zoom and image stabilization.

The selfie camera on the front of the phone is a 32MP unit paired with a depth sensor. The two front sensors are why the phone has such a large cutout in the display. The display will be a 6.58-inch unit with curved edges. The SoC is a Kirin 990 5G unit, but the RAM and storage are unknown at this time. Power will come from a 4200 mAh internal battery that has 40W wired fast charging. The leaker indicates that the device could also support 40W fast wireless charging but admits the device will likely be limited to 27W. With the ban on Huawei devices in the United States, the smartphone will launch with no Google apps installed.

huawei leak tweet

The more basic Huawei P40 will allegedly have a 6.1-inch rear display with a smaller cutout for the 32MP front selfie camera. The rear camera array has a 50MP, 16MP, and 8MP sensor with up to 30x digital zoom. Power is tipped to be from a 3800 mAh battery, and the device will support 40W fast wired charging along with 27W wireless charging.

Both smartphones are expected to be announced on March 26, with pricing made available at that time. Huawei and the United States government have had a contentious relationship, with the latter claiming that the former has backdoors built into networking equipment and other hardware products that could allow the Chinese government to spy on Americans. Huawei has long denied this, but in February of this year, the United States government reportedly gave "smoking gun" evidence to partner nations showing that Huawei indeed had backdoors into the equipment it sold.



Tags:  Huawei, p40
Via:  Ishan Agarwal Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms