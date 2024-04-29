HTC Mid-Range Phone Breaks Cover With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 12GB RAM
HTC could be readying replacements for its mid-range U23 and U23 Pro smartphones, according to a couple of sources. The devices will come with Android 14, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and quite possibly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Hold up, HTC still makes phones?
According to a Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification and Geekbench report, Taiwanese-based HTC is getting what is likely its U24 and U24 Pro ready for sale sometime in May. According to the Geekbench 6 test score, the phone (model number 2QDA100) sports an octa-core CPU, codenamed Crow, which points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, The listing also states that RAM is 11.08 GB usable (or 12GB physical), and will come with Android 14.
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a solid SoC with a Cortex A715-based Kryo 2.63GHz prime core, three Cortex A715-based Kryo 2.4GHz performance cores, and four Cortex A510-based Kryo 1.8GHz efficiency cores, paired with the highly-regarded integrated Adreno 720 GPU. The chipset also brings with it Qualcomm's AI engine, although how HTC taps into that, if at all, remains to be seen.
Further information on these new handsets are sparse, but insiders are expecting the U24 and U24 Pro to at least maintain their IP67 dust-water resistance plus full HD+ 120 Hz OLED displays of the previous generation.
High Tech Computer (a.k.a. HTC) Corporation used to be the IT company. They made the first Android phone, for crying out loud, the T-Mobile G1 (HTC Dream elsewhere) just in time to disrupt and go head-to-head with the inaugural Apple iPhone.
Subsequent HTC phones like the Droid and Evo 4G enamored users with fantastic specs, build quality, and the highly customizable Sense UI. These devices were a big part of the burgeoning rooting and custom ROM scene thanks the combination of Android's open environment and large user community. One of HTC's final legacy successes probably goes to Google's runaway hit, the Pixel 2 XL, which was designed by the HTC team that the American company bought in 2017.
Since then though, HTC has sadly struggled for relevance, focusing instead on VR Vive headsets and the occasional U-series phone or two.
