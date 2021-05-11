HP's ZBook Lineup Gets A Powerful 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H And NVIDIA RTX Ampere Infusion





Today is all about the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H platform , and several companies have made announcements showing off the newest creations. Now, HP is joining the fray with the HP ZBook lineup that packs quite the punch.

HP ZBook Fury G8 15.6” & 17.3”









First up to bat, we have the HP ZBook Fury lineup, which appears to be one of the most powerful out of the bunch from HP. It comes in a 15” or 17” format that can bring “desktop-caliber performance packed in an incredibly sleek, slim design.” Under the hood of this beastly laptop is the latest Intel 11th Gen Core i9 and Xeon processors paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics meaning you should be able to do just about anything with this device. It can also be configured with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.













HP ZBook Studio G8









Next we have the HP ZBook Studio on deck, which tunes things down just a notch, but not by much. This is a 15.6” laptop driven by up to an Intel Core i9-11950H, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or NVIDIA RTX A5000.













HP ZBook Power G8





In the hole is the HP ZBook Power, which is still powerful but less than the former two rather impressive devices. Inside, you can get up to an Intel Core i9-11950H, up to 64GB of RAM, and a pared-back NVIDIA T600 or NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics device. You can still get up to 2TB of NVMe storage and up to a 4k IPS display, but this laptop is less of a monster than the others. It will become available sometime in June, with pricing being released later.