HP Unveils A Sweet 14-Inch Omen Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop, 240Hz OLED Monitor And More
This year at CES2024, HP is coming out swinging across its gaming and consumer portfolios. Many announcements have been made and we've hand a chance to check out some of the new stuff in person. Here are the highlights...
OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop
At the top, we have the new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, which makes this a bit of a gaming beast. Further, it is paired with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz variable-refresh rate OLED display. This is essentially a smaller version of the stylish and well-equipped Omen Transcend 16 gaming laptop we reviewed last month, but with some updated hardware.
Speaking of gaming, HP says this is the first gaming laptop tuned by HyperX, claiming the resulting sound performance elevates clarity and balance to “enhance the overall gaming audio experience, ensuring that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.” Of course, you can also have a seamless audio experience with the built-in ultra-low latency (ULL) module that supports 2.4GHz connectivity or the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset, so you don’t need a dongle or extra connector. This laptop will have a starting price of $1,499.99 and will be available for preorder today through HP or BestBuy.
Gaming For Kids
Gaming is not just for the big kids anymore, but the littler ones as well, which HyperX, owned by HP, is recognizing with some additions to its gaming portfolio. These additions are led by the HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets, a headset “tailored for younger gaming enthusiasts to provide comfort and safe sound experiences with volume-limiting capabilities to ensure a safer auditory experience.”
This headset would pair nicely with the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, which is a lightweight and compact controller, enabling easy access to all the buttons and control surfaces for those with hands of any size. The Mini Headset and Mini Controllers will be available come Spring 2024, for an MSRP of $49.99 and $39.99, respectively.
OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor
Closing out the additions to the gaming portfolio, we have the interesting OMEN Transcend 32, a gaming monitor with impressive specs and even more impressive feature set. Of course, this is a QD-OLED 4K panel with support for 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms GTG response time, and certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.
While this is impressive in and of itself, this monitor also features independently switchable USB ports, allowing you to share peripherals or drag files across systems. It also features 140W USB-C power delivery so you can charge up your laptop while docked to this display. Of course, it also has speakers which also have been tuned by HyperX, making this the first gaming monitor tuned by the company. Sadly, we do not have launch details or pricing yet, so stay tuned for that as we get a little deeper into the year.
HP Spectre x360 14/16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC
Closing out the goodies from HP, we have the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 coming in both 14” and 16” flavors. These are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and can be fitted with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, representing some decent horsepower for a relatively lightweight laptop. This horsepower drives a stellar 2.8K OLED 120Hz display, with an IMAX Enhanced Certification making for a great content-consumption experience. The 14” laptop will start at $1,499.99 and the 16” version will start at $1,599.99.
Overall, HP and HyperX have exciting things coming down the pipeline for gamers of all ages and folks who need great productivity devices. We may get to take a look at some of these devices, like the OMEN Transcend 32, when it hopefully releases sometime this year, so stay tuned to HotHardware for that and more from CES2024.