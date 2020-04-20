HP Refreshes Pavilion x360 14 Budget Convertible With Intel Ice Lake And Optional 4G LTE





Hewlett-Packard today is once again updating its mobile family, this time with a refresh of the Pavilion x360 14 convertible. HP is talking up the well-rounded versatility of the device, which is not only lightweight (coming in at 3.55 pounds pounds), but is just 18mm thick.

At the center of the hardware experience are 10th generation Intel Core processors (Ice Lake) and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. HP hasn't told us yet what the full processor lineup will look like for the Pavilion x360 14, but the SKUs that we've seen include the Core i5-1035G1 and Core i3-1005G1.





As its name suggests, the Pavilion x360 14 comes with a 14-inch IPS display (1920x1080). As you might expect, there's an integrated graphics solution taken care of by Intel UHD Graphics, and there's an HP Wide Vision HD web camera built-in to the display bezel.

Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 speeds and Bluetooth 5.0 are supported, and optional 4G LTE wireless connectivity is included for those that need on-the-go internet access (which isn't much of a concern for many workers these days, unfortunately, due to the coronavirus). Moving on to physical ports, the Pavilion x360 14 includes USB-A and USB-C ports along with HDMI 2.0 output for connecting to an external display. There's also B&O Audio onboard supported by HP Audio Boost.





As for battery life, HP says that the Pavilion x360 x14 can deliver runtimes of up to 13 hours. And when you need to fill that battery meter back up, HP Fast Charge support will get you from 0 to 50 percent in just 45 minutes.

With respect to the operating system, entry-level systems come standard with Windows 10 Home in S Mode, while higher-end SKUs will come installed with the more traditional Windows 10 Home.

HP says that the new aluminum-bodied Pavilion x360 14 is available to purchase at Best Buy, starting at $499 in Natural Silver. The retailer will also carry a model in Warm Gold that will start at $749.99. Unfortunately, neither link is active at this time, so we can't report on the configurations of either. However, we will update this article once the links are active. HP will also make available models direct from its online store in Natural Silver or Forest Teal starting from $549.99 next month.