HP Omen 15 Leak Confirms 5120 CUDA Cores And Performance For GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile





We know with relative certainty that NVIDIA is preparing to launch a line of mobile GPUs based on Ampere, just as it has already done on the desktop with its GeForce RTX 30 series . I say "relatively certainty" because nothing is official until there is an actual announcement. While we wait, yet another leak points to a GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU.





This follows a roundup of specifications for unannounced mobile GPUs that we wrote about yesterday, including regular and Max-Q variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, and GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile. And if prior leaks and rumors are any indication, there will also be a GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile on tap from NVIDIA at some point.





Regarding the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile , its latest cameo is through Geekbench, a popular destination for unannounced and unreleased CPU and GPU hardware. In this case, the listing points to a forthcoming HP Omen 15 laptop configured with an existing Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, and the unreleased GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile. Have a look...









According to the listing, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile sports 40 streaming multiprocessors, presumably on a GA104-770-A1 Ampere GPU (according to yesterday's leak). That works out to 5,120 CUDA cores. The listing also shows 8GB of onboard memory (GDDR6 most likely) and a 1.3GHz clockspeed. This suggests it is a Max-Q variant, as the regular GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile is said to clock up to 1.62GHz.





We can also extract some details about the upcoming GPU's potential performance, compared to existing GPUs...







Source: Geekbench







In Geekbench 5, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q posted an OpenCL score of 110,839 (there's another entry where it scores a little lower, at 101,621). If we look at Geekbench's roundup of average OpenCL scores for different GPUs, here is how that stacks up...