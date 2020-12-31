CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyThursday, December 31, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT

HP Omen 15 Leak Confirms 5120 CUDA Cores And Performance For GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile

HP Omen 15 Laptop
We know with relative certainty that NVIDIA is preparing to launch a line of mobile GPUs based on Ampere, just as it has already done on the desktop with its GeForce RTX 30 series. I say "relatively certainty" because nothing is official until there is an actual announcement. While we wait, yet another leak points to a GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU.

This follows a roundup of specifications for unannounced mobile GPUs that we wrote about yesterday, including regular and Max-Q variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, and GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile. And if prior leaks and rumors are any indication, there will also be a GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile on tap from NVIDIA at some point.

Regarding the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, its latest cameo is through Geekbench, a popular destination for unannounced and unreleased CPU and GPU hardware. In this case, the listing points to a forthcoming HP Omen 15 laptop configured with an existing Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, and the unreleased GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile. Have a look...

GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile on Geekbench
Source: Geekbench

According to the listing, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile sports 40 streaming multiprocessors, presumably on a GA104-770-A1 Ampere GPU (according to yesterday's leak). That works out to 5,120 CUDA cores. The listing also shows 8GB of onboard memory (GDDR6 most likely) and a 1.3GHz clockspeed. This suggests it is a Max-Q variant, as the regular GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile is said to clock up to 1.62GHz.

We can also extract some details about the upcoming GPU's potential performance, compared to existing GPUs...

GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Geekbench OpenCL Score
Source: Geekbench

In Geekbench 5, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q posted an OpenCL score of 110,839 (there's another entry where it scores a little lower, at 101,621). If we look at Geekbench's roundup of average OpenCL scores for different GPUs, here is how that stacks up...
  • GeForce RTX 3070 (desktop): 132,917
  • Radeon RX 6800 (desktop): 125,040
  • GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (desktop): 119,286
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Super (desktop): 113,139
  • Leaked GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q: 110,839
  • GeForce RTX 2080 (desktop): 105,976
  • GeForce RTX 2070 Super (desktop): 97,530
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (mobile): 87,815
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q (mobile): 87,087
  • Radeon RX 5700 XT (desktop): 81,337
Based on the averages (which can include overclocked benchmark runs), the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q performs roughly on par with a desktop GeForce RTX 2080 Super. And compared to Turing-based mobile GPUs, it is quite a bit faster, outpacing the GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q by more than 27 percent. That is impressive.

Also bear in mind that if this is indeed a Max-Q variant, then the regular GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile should put up even better benchmark numbers. As things stand, the gap between the Max-Q variant and the desktop GeForce RTX 3070 is less than 17 percent.

Hopefully NVIDIA will get around to announcing and/or launching its mobile Ampere GPUs on or around CES, as expected.

Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), (nyse:hpq), ampere, geforce rtx 3070, hp omen 15

