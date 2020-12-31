HP Omen 15 Leak Confirms 5120 CUDA Cores And Performance For GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile
We know with relative certainty that NVIDIA is preparing to launch a line of mobile GPUs based on Ampere, just as it has already done on the desktop with its GeForce RTX 30 series. I say "relatively certainty" because nothing is official until there is an actual announcement. While we wait, yet another leak points to a GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU.
This follows a roundup of specifications for unannounced mobile GPUs that we wrote about yesterday, including regular and Max-Q variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, and GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile. And if prior leaks and rumors are any indication, there will also be a GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile on tap from NVIDIA at some point.
Regarding the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, its latest cameo is through Geekbench, a popular destination for unannounced and unreleased CPU and GPU hardware. In this case, the listing points to a forthcoming HP Omen 15 laptop configured with an existing Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, and the unreleased GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile. Have a look...
Source: Geekbench
According to the listing, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile sports 40 streaming multiprocessors, presumably on a GA104-770-A1 Ampere GPU (according to yesterday's leak). That works out to 5,120 CUDA cores. The listing also shows 8GB of onboard memory (GDDR6 most likely) and a 1.3GHz clockspeed. This suggests it is a Max-Q variant, as the regular GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile is said to clock up to 1.62GHz.
We can also extract some details about the upcoming GPU's potential performance, compared to existing GPUs...
Source: Geekbench
In Geekbench 5, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q posted an OpenCL score of 110,839 (there's another entry where it scores a little lower, at 101,621). If we look at Geekbench's roundup of average OpenCL scores for different GPUs, here is how that stacks up...
- GeForce RTX 3070 (desktop): 132,917
- Radeon RX 6800 (desktop): 125,040
- GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (desktop): 119,286
- GeForce RTX 2080 Super (desktop): 113,139
- Leaked GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q: 110,839
- GeForce RTX 2080 (desktop): 105,976
- GeForce RTX 2070 Super (desktop): 97,530
- GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (mobile): 87,815
- GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q (mobile): 87,087
- Radeon RX 5700 XT (desktop): 81,337
Based on the averages (which can include overclocked benchmark runs), the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Max-Q performs roughly on par with a desktop GeForce RTX 2080 Super. And compared to Turing-based mobile GPUs, it is quite a bit faster, outpacing the GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q by more than 27 percent. That is impressive.
Also bear in mind that if this is indeed a Max-Q variant, then the regular GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile should put up even better benchmark numbers. As things stand, the gap between the Max-Q variant and the desktop GeForce RTX 3070 is less than 17 percent.
Hopefully NVIDIA will get around to announcing and/or launching its mobile Ampere GPUs on or around CES, as expected.