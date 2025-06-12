Forget Star Trek, HP Just Made 3D Hologram Calls A Reality With Google Beam
Developed in partnership with Google, HP Dimension, formerly known as Project Starline, aims to tackle the new challenge of fostering authentic human connections in an increasingly remote/virtual workforce. Helen Sheirbon, HP SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, is thrilled that the project has evolved from the lab into a real enterprise solution, adding that "HP Dimension with Google Beam bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to create lifelike virtual communication experiences that brings us closer together."
Initial testing has shown impressive results, with participants reporting a 28% increase in memory recall, up to 39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed, and at least a 14% increase in focus on their meeting partner compared to traditional video calls. Andrew Nartker, General Manager of Google Beam, emphasized the transformative nature of the technology: "HP Dimension with Google Beam needs to be seen to be believed – making it feel as though you are in the same room, even when you are miles apart."
HP Dimension is supposedly designed for seamless integration into existing workflows. It will offer native Zoom Rooms and Google Meet experiences, alongside support for traditional 2D group meetings and interoperability with other popular cloud-based video services like Microsoft Teams and WebEx.
The HP Dimension with Google Beam will be available to select customers starting in late 2025, with options to add HP's new Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions, including the Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge and Table Microphones.