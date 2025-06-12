CATEGORIES
Forget Star Trek, HP Just Made 3D Hologram Calls A Reality With Google Beam

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 12, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
hero hp dimension google beam
The future of remote work just got a whole lot more "present." At InfoComm 2025 this week, HP Inc. was on stage to unveil the HP Dimension with Google Beam, a groundbreaking AI-powered 3D video communications solution that promises to make virtual meetings feel truly in-person, all without the need for headsets or special glasses. There are caveats to consider though.

Developed in partnership with Google, HP Dimension, formerly known as Project Starline, aims to tackle the new challenge of fostering authentic human connections in an increasingly remote/virtual workforce. Helen Sheirbon, HP SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, is thrilled that the project has evolved from the lab into a real enterprise solution, adding that "HP Dimension with Google Beam bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to create lifelike virtual communication experiences that brings us closer together." 

The system, designed for small meeting spaces (ideally 1:1), leverages six high-speed cameras and AI to create a remarkably lifelike, true-to-size 3D video of each participant. This volumetric video is then displayed on a specialized light field display, offering realistic depth, color, and crucially, natural eye contact.

google beam hp dimension1

Initial testing has shown impressive results, with participants reporting a 28% increase in memory recall, up to 39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed, and at least a 14% increase in focus on their meeting partner compared to traditional video calls. Andrew Nartker, General Manager of Google Beam, emphasized the transformative nature of the technology: "HP Dimension with Google Beam needs to be seen to be believed – making it feel as though you are in the same room, even when you are miles apart."

HP Dimension is supposedly designed for seamless integration into existing workflows. It will offer native Zoom Rooms and Google Meet experiences, alongside support for traditional 2D group meetings and interoperability with other popular cloud-based video services like Microsoft Teams and WebEx.

As one would expect for something this new, however, this 3D meeting experience will cost a hefty premium—think $25,000 per unit, which means $50,000 to have two employees video chat with one another. The Google Beams license is also a separate cost, so yes, the entire system is rather price prohibitive. 

The HP Dimension with Google Beam will be available to select customers starting in late 2025, with options to add HP's new Poly Studio A2 Audio Solutions, including the Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge and Table Microphones.
