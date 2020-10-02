HP Spectre x360 13 And Envy x360 13 Charge Into Fall Energized By Intel Tiger Lake And Iris Xe

Hewlett-Packard is bringing the power and performance of Intel 11th generation Core processors ( Tiger Lake ) to select devices this fall. The HP Spectre x360 14, HP Spectre x360 13, HP Envy x360 13, and HP Envy 13 have all attained Intel EVO verification and are “designed for users seeking the best in performance, versatility, and mobility.”

Going around the outside of the device, you’ll find a full-size backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and dual speakers from Bang & Olufson. Furthermore, the ports include 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB4 Type-C port, 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, and 1x headphone/microphone jack. This device weighs in at 2.88lbs and comes in silver or gold finishes, so it should be an excellent choice for school or work. It will become available in October, starting at $899.99.

While in laptop mode, the Spectre x360 13 will have access to a full-size backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. If you need to connect to any devices, you can use WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 or the 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 1x USB Type-A 5Gbps port, and a headphone/microphone jack. You’ll be able to take this device anywhere and use it throughout the day as it only weighs 2.8lbs and has a 60Wh battery. It will come in silver and black finishes and will be available in October starting at $1199.99.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is a slight step up from the model before it. This is also an Intel EVO platform, but it is powered by a Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also will have 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane Memory. The display on this model is a 13.5” “3K2K” (3000x2000) IPS OLED multitouch display, which also has support for an included HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.









Finally, the HP Spectre x360 14 weighs in at 3lbs will come with a 66Wh battery unit. Aside from the prior specs, this device is mostly the same as the HP Spectre x360 13. It will come in a silver or black finish and be available in October starting at $1199.99.