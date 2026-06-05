HP And Ferrari Roll Out Ultra-Luxury $5,599 Carbon Fiber AI Laptop

HP and Ferrari Design Studio are releasing an ultra-luxury, ultra-limited laptop with high-end specifications that the two outfits have been designing for the past two years. Debuting in time for the Monaco Grand Prix, the collaborative CNC precision-milled machine pairs an exotic carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass bottom panel (shown above) with other luxury bits, for a staggering $5,599—but hey, at least you won't be pressured to splurge on costly dealership add-ons, like nitrogen-filled tires and door edge guards.





Yes, it's expensive for a laptop, there's no getting around that fact. However, it's explicitly designed to be a showpiece, and to be fair, we're currently in a hardware market where the 'AI tax' has inflated prices across the board, and not always with anything to show for it. At least here, the exorbitant price tag actually translates into a stunning build.









The visual centerpiece is a premium 14-inch 3K BrightView Tandom OLED+ touch display with up to 700 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.





Underneath the hood, this track-ready laptop revs an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Panther Lake processor with four performance cores tuned to run at 1.9GHz to 4.8GHz, eight efficient cores clocked at 1.5GHz to 3.5GHz, and four low power efficient cores running at 1.5THz to 3.3GHz. It also features 18MB of L3 cache, an onboard NPU capable of 50 TOPS, and integrated Arc B390 graphics, pushing the platform's total TOPs to 180 (CPU + GPU + NPU).





This system's power plant gets a boost with 64GB of memory, though a glaring omission on the official window sticker is how much storage is included. It's not mentioned anywhere in the press release or product page , though multiple industry sources claim it comes configured with a 1TB solid state drive (SSD), which is the bare minimum we would expect on a luxury laptop in this price range.









HP didn't sacrifice functionality for the glitz and glamor, as this laptop packs a decent selection of ports. They include:

2x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) supporting 40Gbps data transfer, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 2.1

1x USB Type-C supporting 10Gbps data transfer, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB Type-A port (5Gbps, powered)

1x HDMI 2.1

1x 3.5mm audio/microphone combo jack

Kensington security slot





Rounding out the notable highlights is a glass haptic trackpad with an integrated lightbar, a backlit keyboard with customizable keys, optimized airflow with over 2,000 calibrated micro-perforations, and Microsoft's Copilot+ designation.









"A CNC three-dimensional louvered vent design, developed using parametric design technology to precisely control geometry and spacing for optimized airflow and thermal performance, draws from a Ferrari signature born to manage heat and pressure—refined through decades of aerodynamic innovation into one of the brand’s most distinctive design elements: a form appearing in motion even at rest," HP says.









HP is only making 4,999 units available, each one "meticulously numbered and serialized" directly on the exposed heat pipe on the bottom side of the laptop visible through the bottom glass panel. Once they sell out, they are gone for good.





Those interested will be able to purchase one on HP's website on June 12, 2026.