How To Track Santa Claus With NORAD On Your Phone Live On Christmas Eve
Santa Claus is coming to town, and NORAD is giving everyone an easy way to track the jolly fellow. You can prepare your Santa watch party by visiting the NORAD Tracks Santa website, or by downloading the Android or iOS app.
Santa is making a list and checking it twice ahead of his annual trip around the world to deliver presents, or coal if you've been naughty. Children around the globe are beginning to get antsy, as they dream about what the red-cheeked man in red will bring them. NORAD has a few tools to help track Santa as he makes his way to your home, and provide some entertainment along the way. The NORAD Tracks Santa website offers information about NORAD and Santa, arcade games, Christmas movies to watch to get you in the holiday spirit, and of course a tracking system for dear Old Saint Nick.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is the United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. It is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and its mission has evolved over the years to meet the changing threats around the world. But each year around Christmas, the organization puts on a different hat for a short time to help bring a bit of holiday joy.
If you visit the NORAD Santa Tracking website, you will find several ways to both learn and be entertained. One of the features is The Library, which has a few books that teach kids about Santa, his sleigh, and traditions around the world.
NORAD has even given gamers a way to get into the holiday spirit with a handful of playable arcade games. From Santa Chase to Santa Rescue, children and adults can pass the time playing some fun Christmas-themed games.
If you are more of a movie person, NORAD has you covered there as well. You can watch videos about both Santa and NORAD. For those who prefer music to get them in the holiday mood, there is also a list of holiday-themed songs to choose from.
Once it gets close to the time to begin tracking Santa, NORAD has both iOS and Android apps to help out. These apps can be downloaded on the Google Play Store, as well as on Apple's App Store.
All of us here at HotHardware wish all of you the best during this holiday season.