Here’s How To Setup A Group Call On Facebook’s Messenger Rooms Zoom Competitor

The host has quite a bit of control over the Messenger Room. You can choose to share a link to the room through various messaging services outside of Facebook or limit the room to Facebook users. You can also share your room through your News Feed, Groups and Events. You can even rename a room if you so choose.The host also has the power to remove users, lock the room, and “end” the room. To remove a user, click on “Participants”. Then click “remove” next to the person you would like to remove from your room. These directions apply to both mobile and desktop users.Mobile users will need to tap the lock icon in the right hand corner to prevent anyone else from entering the room. You can press the icon again to unlock the room. Desktop users should click on the people icon to view all participants. Desktop users will then need to click “Lock Room” to both lock and unlock the room. If you choose to unlock a room, a removed person could potentially rejoin it.Mobile users should click on the “X” icon if they would like to end the room. They should then tap “End Room”. Desktop users will need to once again click on “See Call Participants.” They can then click on the “X” icon to end the call.