CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, August 06, 2020, 02:43 PM EDT

How To Install Apple's macOS Big Sur Public Beta On Your Mac Right Now

sur public beta welcome
Back in early July, Apple released the first public beta for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. What was conspicuously missing, however, was any sign of the first public beta for macOS Big Sur. Well, a month later, after Apple has already released four developer betas of Big Sur, the company is ready to move forward with its first public beta of Big Sur.

Like the iOS and iPadOS betas, Apple makes it relatively simple for you to install the public beta of Big Sur onto your Mac. The first step, of course, is to visit the Apple Beta Software Program website. If you haven’t already registered as a tester, you can use the site to do so. Once registered, you’ll need to login, after which you’ll be directed to enroll your Mac computer into the Big Sur beta.

sur public beta installer

Apple of course provides plenty of warning that this is test software and that data loss could possibly happen, cautioning users to perform a Time Machine Backup – but you of course already know that and are willing to take the chance, or you wouldn’t be reading this article, right? The next step is to download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility. This is small installer that you’ll need to run, which inserts hooks into macOS to access Apple’s Big Sur beta servers in Software Update.

From there, it’s as simple as going to Settings --> Software Update and allowing the operating system to fetch the Big Sur public beta. The Big Sur public beta installer will download, and after a few restarts, you should be up in running.

sur public beta sure download

Big Sur represents a huge overhaul for the design aesthetic of macOS, and includes a revamp of all major app icons and the first appearance of Control Center (which was brought over from iOS/iPadOS). Control Center gives you quick access to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Brightness, Sound, and AirDrop settings (among other things). There's also a new Notification Center, more robust Battery Health functionality for conditioning your MacBook's battery, a new version of the Safari web browser that is both faster and included built-in translation, and a new Messages app that finally brings feature parity with its iOS/iPadOS counterparts.

Most importantly, however, is that Big Sur is the first macOS release that will support Apple's unreleased Macs using custom Arm-based Apple Silicon.


Tags:  Apple, Beta, (NASDAQ:AAPL), big sur, macos big sur, apple silicon
Via:  Apple

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms