CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, April 01, 2021, 05:17 PM EDT

How To Forage Bouncy Eggs In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 For Some Easter Fun

fortnite chapter 2 easter 2
Spring has sprung, and the folks at Epic Games have instituted a new Fortnite limited-time Legendary Quest involving Bouncy Eggs. Given its Legendary status, this quest will only around for a week, and there are five stage components.

Luckily, the eggs can be found all over the island, so stumbling across them shouldn't be too difficult. The first go-around, you'll be tasked with finding 10 of the multi-colored eggs. If you're familiar with collecting other consumables like mushrooms, then you're already one step ahead when it comes to the eggs.

fortnite chapter 2 easter
Tactical Quaxes pickaxe

Once you find 10 eggs, you'll gain 35,000 XP along with a new harvesting tool: the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe. This represents just the first stage. The following four stages dole out the following:

  • 20 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP
  • 30 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP
  • 40 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP
  • 50 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP

Once you find the Bouncy Eggs, you can choose to eat them right on the spot, which will bolster your shield (5 Shields per egg) and [temporarily] boost your jumping ability. Your other option is to place them in your inventory, which will achieve the same effect in counting towards your progress with the quest.

Some of the locations which seem ripe for obtaining Bouncy Eggs include the areas to the north of the Stealthy Stronghold, around the lighthouse, to the west of Steamy Stacks, and north of Weeping Woods.

You have until April 8th to complete this Legendary Quest, so there's plenty of time left to get egg on your face while on the island.

Tags:  fortnite, fortnite chapter 2, fortnite-chapter-2-season-6, bouncy eggs, easter

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms