How To Forage Bouncy Eggs In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 For Some Easter Fun





Spring has sprung, and the folks at Epic Games have instituted a new Fortnite limited-time Legendary Quest involving Bouncy Eggs. Given its Legendary status, this quest will only around for a week, and there are five stage components.

Luckily, the eggs can be found all over the island, so stumbling across them shouldn't be too difficult. The first go-around, you'll be tasked with finding 10 of the multi-colored eggs. If you're familiar with collecting other consumables like mushrooms, then you're already one step ahead when it comes to the eggs.

Tactical Quaxes pickaxe

Once you find 10 eggs, you'll gain 35,000 XP along with a new harvesting tool: the Tactical Quaxes pickaxe. This represents just the first stage. The following four stages dole out the following:

20 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP

30 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP

40 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP

50 Bouncy Eggs: 24,500 XP

Once you find the Bouncy Eggs, you can choose to eat them right on the spot, which will bolster your shield (5 Shields per egg) and [temporarily] boost your jumping ability. Your other option is to place them in your inventory, which will achieve the same effect in counting towards your progress with the quest.

Some of the locations which seem ripe for obtaining Bouncy Eggs include the areas to the north of the Stealthy Stronghold, around the lighthouse, to the west of Steamy Stacks, and north of Weeping Woods.

You have until April 8th to complete this Legendary Quest, so there's plenty of time left to get egg on your face while on the island.