How Snapchat Is Using AI And Machine Learning To Thwart Drug Deals





Snapchat typically makes the news when the social media platform goes dark, sending users in a frenzy wondering when their beloved app will be back up and running. But the extremely popular app, especially among teenagers and young adults, found itself in a different type of spotlight last October when NBC News did a story about the troubling drug deals presumably taking place on the app.





The report examined the death of teens and young adults who were suspected of buying fentanyl-laced drugs using Snapchat. In the report, it spoke about teens and young adults who had bought what they believed to be a prescription pill, but turned out to be a counterfeit pill containing deadly doses of fentanyl. Since that report, Snapchat has been ramping up its efforts to thwart drug deals on its platform.

Snapchat's Use Of AI And Machine Learning Proactively Detects 88% Of Drug Related Content





Another way Snapchat is looking to deter drug dealers from using its platform, is in its cooperation with law enforcement. It has implemented measures using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify drug slang and content on the app, and then works with law enforcement to report potential cases and to comply with information requests. Snapchat has increased its law enforcement operations team by 74% since its creation. And remarkably, Snapchat claims that a whopping 88% of drug related content it uncovers is proactively detected by its AI and machine learning algorithms. That's up from 33% since its previous update.





"When we find drug dealing activity, we promptly ban the account, use technology to block the offender from creating new accounts on Snapchat, and in some cases proactively refer the account to law enforcement for investigation," Snapchat says.

