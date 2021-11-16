Huge Google Cloud Outage Sees Snapchat, Spotify, Discord And More Go Dark





Do you remember what you used to do before the internet? Whether it's reading a book, hiking, or watching a TV show, you may have to return to those activities. Snapchat and several other services are down for some users today as an apparent and massive Google Cloud outage wreaks havoc with a bunch of popular apps, games, and services.





Snapchat's support arm confirmed the outage in a Twitter post a little bit ago saying, "May Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in."





Discord also posted a message on Twitter saying, "There appears to be an issue upstream that is being worked on as we speak. We're seeing Discord becoming available again, and the the team is working through ensuring a smooth recovery." Since posting that, however, Discord has gone on to say that all services are fully recovered and stable.







Some users still report problems (it's working fine for us at HotHardware, knock on wood). A visit to Downdetector shows a whole bunch of sites impacted by whatever is going on. Some of them include...