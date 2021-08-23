Here's How To Get An AMD Ryzen 9 5900X For Just $464 With This Smoking Hot Deal

It's marked down to $539.99 at B&H Photo, which is just a $10 savings over AMD's launch pricing. However, PayPal is offering select customers a $75 discount when spending $375 or more at B&H Photo, allowing you to bring home the. And if you don't use PayPal, you can still get the CPU for a relatively good price, the discount just is not quite as large (more on that in a moment).

I don't know how PayPal is selecting which customers have access to the discount and which ones do not. But when I signed into my own account, it was there, and so I can confirm that as of this writing, this works for eligible users. Here's what you need to do...

Log into your PayPal account

Click the Deals link at the top (or go to PayPal Shopping )

link at the top (or go to ) Click the arrow on the banner beneath Deals and offers until you see the B&H Photo offer

and offers until you see the B&H Photo offer Once you find it, click Save offer

Once you do that, you can verify that everything is in place by clicking on Wallet, and looking at the Offers section in the left-hand column.













add the Ryzen 9 5900X to your cart, and checkout with PayPal. Be sure the discounted amount is what you are seeing before committing to the sale, as shown below...

After you've essentially clipped the coupon, head to B&H Photo,, and checkout with PayPal. Be sure the discounted amount is what you are seeing before committing to the sale, as shown below...













The discount should appear in the PayPal window that pops up, bringing the price down to $464.99. Of course, there is still sales tax to pay, though shipping is at least free. You're not bound to just the Ryzen 9 5900X either. Feel free to shop around, and as long as the total comes to $375 or more, the $75 discount should apply. It just happens to be a really good deal on this particular processor.





. The discount is not as deep, but still a good chunk below MSRP, which is what it had been selling for until recently. Don't use PayPal or are otherwise not seeing the offer? Your next best bet is to buy the Ryzen 9 5900X at Amazon for $499.99 . The discount is not as deep, but still a good chunk below MSRP, which is what it had been selling for until recently.





Most of you reading this probably know the specs already, but for good measure, the Ryzen 9 5900X is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a 3.7GHz base clock, 4.8GHz max boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache. It's a high-end chip that suited for practically everything, from gaming and streaming, to productivity chores and content creation.

