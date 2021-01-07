CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, January 07, 2021, 03:48 PM EDT

HotHardware's Triple-A Holiday Giveaway With AMD, Asetek And ADATA Winner!

A few weeks back, we kicked off another HOT Holiday Triple-A giveaway, courtesy of our friends at Asetek, ADATA and AMD! Up for grabs this time around was an amazing prize package, consisting of and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors, XPG LEVANTE 360mm AIO cooler, XPG SUMMONER Keyboard, Primer gaming mouse, and XPG BATTLEGROUND PRIME Mousepad.XPG 

All you had to do to earn entry points and win this prize package was like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and there were no less than 19 EASY ways to enter! Well, we've finally come to the end of the giveaway and have picked the winner...

HotHardware's Triple-A Holiday Giveaway With AMD, Asetek And Adata!

Congrats, Jeremiah! Please reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prizes shipped out and on their way!

A special thanks to Asetek, ADATA and AMD for sponsoring this giveaway! If you didn't win, don't fret. We've got another great giveaway coming up very soon -- so stay tuned.

