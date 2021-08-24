HotHardware’s Asetek And Alienware Aurora R12 Hot Summer Gaming PC Winner!
Our friends at Asetek and Alienware recently came through in a big way want to give one of you a powerful Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC, liquid cooled by an Asetek-powered closed-loop AIO CPU cooler! If you recall, Asetek pioneered the All-In-One liquid cooler design approximately 20-years ago, and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the space.
Up for grabs this time around was an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC in “Lunar Light” trim, powered by an Intel Core i9-11900F 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 networking, and a 1TB NVMe SSD boot drive, backed by a 2TB HDD for additional storage.
Paul D, You are the lucky winner! Please, shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **