by Marco ChiappettaTuesday, August 24, 2021, 11:20 AM EDT

HotHardware’s Asetek And Alienware Aurora R12 Hot Summer Gaming PC Winner!

alienware aurora r12 side by side
Our friends at Asetek and Alienware recently came through in a big way want to give one of you a powerful Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC, liquid cooled by an Asetek-powered closed-loop AIO CPU cooler! If you recall, Asetek pioneered the All-In-One liquid cooler design approximately 20-years ago, and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the space.

Up for grabs this time around was an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC in “Lunar Light” trim, powered by an Intel Core i9-11900F 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 networking, and a 1TB NVMe SSD boot drive, backed by a 2TB HDD for additional storage.
alienware aurora r12 angle
All you had to do to earn entry points to win this beast was like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, or visit a couple of pages, and you’d automatically be entered. We have finally had a chance to let Gleam do its things and have picked the lucky winner! So, without further delay...


Paul D, You are the lucky winner! Please, shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!

** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
