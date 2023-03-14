HotHardware, Asetek And MSI Liquid Cooled Gaming PC Giveaway
We're back with another HOT gaming PC giveaway. This time we've partnered up with Asetek and MSI to offer up a fully liquid-cooled monster machine—and you can win it!
Not only is the CPU chilled by the MSI MEG Coreliquid S280 AIO, but the graphics card is none other than an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Sea Hawk X which incorporates an Asetek liquid loop of its own.
We did not stop there either. This giveaway also includes the MSI Artymis 273CQR 2560x1440 144Hz curved 1000R monitor and an MSI Clutch GM41 lightweight wireless gaming mouse (keyboard not included, sorry!). The Clutch GM41 weighs only 74 grams with a 20,000 DPI sensor and up to 80 hours of battery life to power through even your longest gaming sessions.
The system is rounded out with the Intel Core i9-12900K, 32GB of G.Skill Trident DDR5-6000 memory, and a 1TB MSI Spatium M480 M.2 NVMe SSD (7000 MB/s), all fit neatly within the MSI MPG Velox 100R mid tower chassis. Check out the full specifications below:
- Processor: Intel Core i9 12900K
- Cooling: MSI MEG CORELIQUID S280 AIO
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi
- Graphics: MSI RTX 3090 Sea Hawk X (Asetek Liquid Cooled)
- Memory: 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 (CL36)
- Storage: 1TB MSI Spatium M480 M.2 NVMe SSD (7000MB/s)
- Power: 1200W Phanteks Revolt X (80+ Platinum)
- Chassis: MSI MPG Velox 100R Mid-Tower Case
- Monitor: MSI Artymis 273CQR (2560x1440) 144Hz, 1000R Curve
- Mouse: MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse
This giveaway starts March 14, 2023 at 5:00PM EST and will run until March 28, 2023 at 11:50PM EST, then we'll announce the lucky winner a few days after. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our Tech news and reviews!
This is a great chance for to you to win a killer system from MSI and Asetek! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Asetek and MSI for making this giveaway possible!
** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **