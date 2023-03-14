CATEGORIES
HotHardware, Asetek And MSI Liquid Cooled Gaming PC Giveaway

by HH EditorTuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:00 PM EDT
hero msi asetek giveaway hh
We're back with another HOT gaming PC giveaway. This time we've partnered up with Asetek and MSI to offer up a fully liquid-cooled monster machine—and you can win it!

Not only is the CPU chilled by the MSI MEG Coreliquid S280 AIO, but the graphics card is none other than an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Sea Hawk X which incorporates an Asetek liquid loop of its own.

We did not stop there either. This giveaway also includes the MSI Artymis 273CQR 2560x1440 144Hz curved 1000R monitor and an MSI Clutch GM41 lightweight wireless gaming mouse (keyboard not included, sorry!). The Clutch GM41 weighs only 74 grams with a 20,000 DPI sensor and up to 80 hours of battery life to power through even your longest gaming sessions.

The system is rounded out with the Intel Core i9-12900K, 32GB of G.Skill Trident DDR5-6000 memory, and a 1TB MSI Spatium M480 M.2 NVMe SSD (7000 MB/s), all fit neatly within the MSI MPG Velox 100R mid tower chassis. Check out the full specifications below:
All you have to do to earn entry points and win this beastly liquid-cooled gaming PC prize is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 15 EASY ways to enter!

HotHardware, Asetek And MSI Liquid-Cooled Gaming PC Giveaway

This giveaway starts March 14, 2023 at 5:00PM EST and will run until March 28, 2023 at 11:50PM EST, then we'll announce the lucky winner a few days after. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our Tech news and reviews!

This is a great chance for to you to win a killer system from MSI and Asetek! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Asetek and MSI for making this giveaway possible!

** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **


