HotHardware, Asetek And MSI Liquid Cooled Gaming PC Giveaway Winner Announcement!
Another HOT gaming PC giveaway has drawn to a close. We partnered with Asetek and MSI to offer up a fully liquid-cooled monster machine—and the winner has been selected!
To recap what was up for grabs, not only is the CPU chilled by the MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 AIO, but the graphics card is none other than an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Sea Hawk X which incorporates an Asetek liquid loop of its own.
We did not stop there either. This giveaway also includes the MSI Artymis 273CQR 2560x1440 144Hz curved 1000R monitor and an MSI Clutch GM41 lightweight wireless gaming mouse (keyboard not included, sorry!). The Clutch GM41 weighs only 74 grams with a 20,000 DPI sensor and up to 80 hours of battery life to power through even your longest gaming sessions.
The system is rounded out with the Intel Core i9-12900K, 32GB of G.Skill Trident DDR5-6000 memory, and a 1TB MSI Spatium M480 M.2 NVMe SSD (7000 MB/s), all fit neatly within the MSI MPG Velox 100R mid tower chassis. Check out the full specifications below:
- Processor: Intel Core i9 12900K
- Cooling: MSI MEG CORELIQUID S360 AIO
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi
- Graphics: MSI RTX 3090 Sea Hawk X (Asetek Liquid Cooled)
- Memory: 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6000 (CL36)
- Storage: 1TB MSI Spatium M480 M.2 NVMe SSD (7000MB/s)
- Power: 1200W Phanteks Revolt X (80+ Platinum)
- Chassis: MSI MPG Velox 100R Mid-Tower Case
- Monitor: MSI Artymis 273CQR (2560x1440) 165Hz, 1000R Curve
- Mouse: MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse
Without any further ado, we let the Gleam widget work its magic to select the lucky winner. And the winner is...
Asetek and MSI for making this giveaway possible! When you can, please shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get this incredible PC into your hands!
** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **