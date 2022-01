HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!

1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) - Check our full review here.

Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display

2nd Prize: Lenovo Yoga 9 15IMH5

Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch

3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6

Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch





**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Lenovo and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**

As 2021 ended and CES 2022 was about to kick off, we thought it was a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new tech gear. A couple of our previous amazing giveaways had concluded, so we kept the party going and offered up yet more HOT new tech, thanks to our friends at Lenovo Up for grabs in this year's CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway were a trio of prizes – 1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9), 1 (one) Yoga 9 (model 15IMH5), and 1 (one) IdeaPad Duet 5 ChromeBook (model 13Q7C6)!