CATEGORIES
home News
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, January 27, 2022, 02:43 PM EDT

HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!

lenovo ces 2022 giveaway
As 2021 ended and CES 2022 was about to kick off, we thought it was a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new tech gear. A couple of our previous amazing giveaways had concluded, so we kept the party going and offered up yet more HOT new tech, thanks to our friends at Lenovo!

Up for grabs in this year's CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway were a trio of prizes  –  1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9), 1 (one) Yoga 9 (model 15IMH5), and 1 (one) IdeaPad Duet 5 ChromeBook (model 13Q7C6)!
lenovo thinkpad giveaway
1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) - Check our full review here.
Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display

lenovo yoga giveaway
2nd Prize: Lenovo Yoga 9 15IMH5
Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch

lenovo chromebook giveaway
3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch
HotHardware And Lenovo CES 22 New Year New Gear Giveaway!
Well, we've had a chance to let the Gleam widget do its thing and can report the lucky winners!
Congrats Jaelya, Oleg, and Chase! We hope you enjoy your new gear! When you can, please Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!

**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Lenovo and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize.  All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**
Tags:  giveaway, Lenovo, winners, ces2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment