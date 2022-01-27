HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!



1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) - Check our full review here.

Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display





Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display 2nd Prize: Lenovo Yoga 9 15IMH5

Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch





Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch 3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6

Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch





**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Lenovo and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**