HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!
CES 2022 was about to kick off, we thought it was a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new tech gear. A couple of our previous amazing giveaways had concluded, so we kept the party going and offered up yet more HOT new tech, thanks to our friends at Lenovo!
Up for grabs in this year's CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway were a trio of prizes – 1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9), 1 (one) Yoga 9 (model 15IMH5), and 1 (one) IdeaPad Duet 5 ChromeBook (model 13Q7C6)!
1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) - Check our full review here.
Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display
2nd Prize: Lenovo Yoga 9 15IMH5
Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch
3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch
**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Lenovo and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**
|HotHardware And Lenovo CES 22 New Year New Gear Giveaway!
Well, we've had a chance to let the Gleam widget do its thing and can report the lucky winners!
- 1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) - Jaelyah James
- 2nd Prize: Lenovo Yoga 9 15IMH5 - Oleg Zhurakivskiy
- 3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6 - Chase Koch
Congrats Jaelya, Oleg, and Chase! We hope you enjoy your new gear! When you can, please Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
