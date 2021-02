HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2021 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!

1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8)

Specs: Intel Core i7-10610U, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" UHD (3840x2160) IPS Display 2nd Prize: ThinkVision M14t USB-C Mobile Monitor with Touch





3rd Prize: ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

Congrats all! You are the lucky winners! Please reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prizes shipped out and on their way!

Early last month, with 2020 behind us (thankfully!) and CES 2021 kicking off, we thought it was a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new gear. So, hot on the heals of a couple of amazing giveaways that had recently concluded, we kept the party going and offered up yet more HOT new tech, courtesy of Lenovo Up for grabs in this year's CES 2021 New Year, New Gear Giveaway were a trio of prizes – 1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8), 1 (one) ThinkVision M14t USB-C Mobile Monitor with Touch, and 1 (one) ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II!Well, we finally had a chance to let Gleam do its thing, sort though the hundreds of thousands of entries, and pick the winners. So, without further delay...If you didn't win anything this time around, don't sweat it. We currently have some big things in the works and have will have some really cool stuff to give away again very soon!Stick around for more and, once again, a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo!