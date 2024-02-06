** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **

All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these awesome Lenovo Tech prizes is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 13 EASY (and lucky) ways to enter!HotHardware And Lenovo 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway will run until February 23, 2024 at 11:59PM ET. Then we'll announce the lucky winners shortly thereafter. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our Tech news and reviews This is a great chance for to you to win some killer gear from Lenovo! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo for making this giveaway possible!