HotHardware And Lenovo 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!
We're gearing up for some big innovations that are on the horizon in 2024 for our industry. To celebrate the new year, we've teamed up with Lenovo to give away some fresh Tech gear to a few lucky winners!
We have four prize packs lined up for our 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway with Lenovo – 1 (one) Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H Gaming Laptop, 1 (one) Lenovo Slim 7 14IMH9 Intel Core Ultra Laptop, and 1 (one) Lenovo IP Flex 5 Chromebook!
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these awesome Lenovo Tech prizes is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 13 EASY (and lucky) ways to enter!
HotHardware And Lenovo 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway will run until February 23, 2024 at 11:59PM ET. Then we'll announce the lucky winners shortly thereafter. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our Tech news and reviews!
This is a great chance for to you to win some killer gear from Lenovo! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo for making this giveaway possible!
** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **