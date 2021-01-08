CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, January 08, 2021, 05:03 PM EDT

HotHardware And EVGA 'Capture The Holidays' Giveaway - Round 3 Winners!

As the holidays rolled in, we kicked off a HOT giveaway, courtesy of our friends at EVGA! Up for grabs this time around were six (6) of EVGA's new XR1 USB 3.0 Capture Devices, which are the first to be certified for OBS (Open Broadcaster). Whether you want to capture a feed from your PC, console, or camera, the EVGA XR1 has you covered, with an easy to use control dial, dedicated audio inputs, 1080p60fps capture, 4K60 pass-through, and an advanced 1440p@120Hz pass through mode.

All you had to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices was like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you would have automatically been entered.

We were giving away two (2) EVGA XR1 devices per week, to two (2) winners -- one (1) device each -- and the giveaway just ended on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Now that we're done, we've just picked the final two winners...
HotHardware & EVGA Capture The Holidays Giveaway
Congrats! Please reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prizes shipped out and on their way!

A special thanks to EVGA for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with some great new gear. If you didn't win anything this time around, don't sweat it! We've got more giveaway goodness coming next week to kick of CES.

** Please note, this giveaway was for all individuals over the age of 18, globally. The winners assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **

