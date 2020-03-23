HotHardware And Asetek Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition Gaming PC Winner!
Our friends at Asetek helped us give away a powerful Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming PC, which is liquid cooled by an Asetek-powered closed-loop AIO CPU cooler. Asetek actually pioneered the All-In-One liquid cooler some 20-years ago and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the space.
Up for grabs this time around was an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming PC (our full review), packing an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU, 32GB of Kingston HyperX RAM, a 2TB Samsung NVMe SSD, and a Seagate 2TB HDD. Oh, and just for good measure, the system included a sexy Alienware AW3420DW 34" Curved G-Sync 120Hz Gaming Monitor as well!
Daniel B, You are the lucky winner! Please, Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
Up for grabs this time around was an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming PC (our full review), packing an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU, 32GB of Kingston HyperX RAM, a 2TB Samsung NVMe SSD, and a Seagate 2TB HDD. Oh, and just for good measure, the system included a sexy Alienware AW3420DW 34" Curved G-Sync 120Hz Gaming Monitor as well!
Daniel B, You are the lucky winner! Please, Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Asetek and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**