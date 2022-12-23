CATEGORIES
home News

Ho-Ho-HOT Holiday Deals: Save Big On A 4K Fire TV, Logitech Gaming Handheld And More

by Lane BabuderFriday, December 23, 2022, 01:59 PM EDT
logitech g cloud gaming

North America is experiencing some extremely cold weather today and tomorrow, so let these HOT deals warm you up. Check out what we have below!

While you're cozied up to your heat source, playing games might be your desired activity. We think the Logitech G Cloud Handheld, pictured up top, could be great while lounging. The device runs an Android based operating system with a 1080p display. You can use it to play almost anything from the Google Play Store, which includes services like its integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA's GeForce NOW to stream more demanding titles. Normally $349.99, you can pick this portable up for $50 less right now at $299.99.


Perhaps you're more of a couch gamer and you're already using a console, but it's time for a new TV. This 43" Toshiba 4K Smart Fire TV supports, as it says in the name, a 4K picture at 60 Hz. The great picture is rounded out with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. As a Fire TV, this TV also comes with built in Amazon Alexa support. You can save $100 right now (a 30% discount) at the sale price of $229.99.


Maybe entertainment isn't as much your thing, but perhaps a soothing massage will strike your fancy. This RENPHO Massage Gun has up to 3200RPM speeds, with a low end of 1800, a long battery life, and a 10 minute safety shut off. It is also quite portable. If you've been sore sleeping on relatives' beds while traveling during the holidays, this might just knock that soreness away. Grab it for only $69.99, that's 72% off the usual $249.99 and a savings of $180!

We will never leave you hanging with just a few deals, though. So, we've found even more excellent sales and discounts on great products. Check out the list below!
Tags:  deals, Amazon, (nasdaq: amzn)
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment