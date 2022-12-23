Ho-Ho-HOT Holiday Deals: Save Big On A 4K Fire TV, Logitech Gaming Handheld And More
North America is experiencing some extremely cold weather today and tomorrow, so let these HOT deals warm you up. Check out what we have below!
While you're cozied up to your heat source, playing games might be your desired activity. We think the Logitech G Cloud Handheld, pictured up top, could be great while lounging. The device runs an Android based operating system with a 1080p display. You can use it to play almost anything from the Google Play Store, which includes services like its integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA's GeForce NOW to stream more demanding titles. Normally $349.99, you can pick this portable up for $50 less right now at $299.99.
Perhaps you're more of a couch gamer and you're already using a console, but it's time for a new TV. This 43" Toshiba 4K Smart Fire TV supports, as it says in the name, a 4K picture at 60 Hz. The great picture is rounded out with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. As a Fire TV, this TV also comes with built in Amazon Alexa support. You can save $100 right now (a 30% discount) at the sale price of $229.99.
Maybe entertainment isn't as much your thing, but perhaps a soothing massage will strike your fancy. This RENPHO Massage Gun has up to 3200RPM speeds, with a low end of 1800, a long battery life, and a 10 minute safety shut off. It is also quite portable. If you've been sore sleeping on relatives' beds while traveling during the holidays, this might just knock that soreness away. Grab it for only $69.99, that's 72% off the usual $249.99 and a savings of $180!
We will never leave you hanging with just a few deals, though. So, we've found even more excellent sales and discounts on great products. Check out the list below!
- YOWHICK Mini Portable 1080p Projector with Screen - $139.99 (54% off, save $160)
- ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router - 129.99 (35% off, save $70)
- Bose SoundLink Micro BT Speaker - $99 (17% off, save $20)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar - $198 (34% off, save $101.99)
- Kismile Space Heater - $21.59 (46% off, save $18.40)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablets - Up to 37% Off
- New 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids - $29.99 (50% off, save $30)
- Crucial P3 Plus 2TB Gen 4 SSD - $124.99 (34% off, save $65)