HOT Deals: Glorious Barebone 2 Keyboard & MSI Z790 Motherboard Are Both 50% Off





Woot is hosting a September sales event with bargains that exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and we're seeing some big discounts on a handful of PC products. Some of them have already sold out, so if you see something you like, time is of the essence. The only real caveat is the Prime membership requirement, though many of its subscription options come with a 30-day free trial.





What are those options? Amazon Prime runs $139 annually with a 30-day free trial, or you can sign up for a $14.99 per month plan, also with the same 30-day trial. There are also discounted rates of up to 50% off for students and qualified government assistance recipients.





MSI's Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi motherboard (pictured above) for $211.12 at Woot (50% off MSRP) with free standard shipping. Assuming you're already a Prime member or soon will be, you can snag(pictured above) forwith free standard shipping.





This is listed as a clearance item, as we're not seeing many options from first-party sellers. The only way to get it cheaper than Woot's deal is by going the renewed/refurbished route.





Regardless, this is a high-end board based on Intel's Z790 chipset. It's a socket LGA 1700 motherboard with support for 14th gen, 13th gen, and 12th gen processors, and it's not short on bells and whistles. You get support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 specification on this model, along with a 2.5Gbps LAN port, tool-less M.2 installation, copious heatsinks (included a heavy-plated VRM heatsink), support for DDR5 7800+ (OC), PCIe 5.0 support, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support, and more, all wrapped in a 6-layer PCB with 2-ounce copper and a 16+1+1 power design.













Glorious Keyboard Barebone 2 (Black - Compact TKL Hybrid), which is on sale for $52.48 at Amazon (50% off) with free standard shipping. As the name implies, this is a barebones plank that doesn't come with any keycaps or switches. The idea is that you can customize it to your liking by adding your own keys, with support for 5-pin hotswappable switches. Another clearance item that's up for grabs is the, which is on sale forwith free standard shipping. As the name implies, this is a barebones plank that doesn't come with any keycaps or switches. The idea is that you can customize it to your liking by adding your own keys, with support for 5-pin hotswappable switches.





The deck is made of an anodized aluminum top frame. It's also a compact design (65%) without a number pad, so if you're a frequent number cruncher (hello, accountants), this isn't the keyboard for you. Instead, it targets those who are willing to trade a dedicated number pad for a shorter frame (hello, gamers).





Glorious also touts thick dampening foam to absorb typing vibrations and lubricated stabilizers to stave off pinging and rattling noises. RGB lighting is supported on this deck, too.





Here are a few more electronic and PC-adjacent clearance deals...







