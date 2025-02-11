HOT Deal: Google Pixel 9 Pro Slashed To Its Lowest Price Ever At $200 Off

How much do we like Google's Pixel 9 series? So much so that in our review roundup
of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL we anointed Google's flagship Android phone line with our Editor's Choice award, which is not something we hand out indiscriminately. We felt that way when the phones first launched at MSRP, and now the Pro models are an even better value proposition with Amazon slashing prices to match a previous all-time low.
We're talking $799 at Amazon (save $200)
for the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB
of onboard storage. The only other time it could be purchased for that price was during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time frame (from late November until early December). Since then, it's been bouncing up and down from its full $1,099 MSRP and around $950.
Need more storage? The 512GB and 1TB configurations are on sale too...
The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2856x1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. It also has a 42-megapixel on the front, and a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens, 48MP ultrawide shooter with macro focus, and a 48MB telephoto (5x zoom) camera.
Google's Tensor G4 silicon is quite as fast as Qualcomm's top Snadragon SoC
, but the performance is more than serviceable for all but the most discerning users. There's a lot more to like than dislike, such as improved build quality (versus previous generation Pixel handsets), awesome camera performance, a gorgeous display, and a bump in battery life.
Score Savings On Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL And Pixel 9 Too
What about the Pixel 9 Pro XL? You can find the Pixel 9 Pro XL on sale too, and for the same $200 discount. Here's a look...
The hardware makeup of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is virtually the same as the Pixel 9 Pro, but in a bigger package featuring a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2992x1334 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports a slightly more capacious battery (5,060mAh versus 4,700mAh) and faster wired charging (37W versus 27W), if that matters to you.
We ranked the Pixel 9 Pro XL as one of the top 5 smartphones of 2024
. Whether you prefer the Pixel 9 Pro or bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL, however, you really can't go wrong with either option.
Those are the models we lean towards, though if you're willing to give up a few features, the Pixel 9 is on sale as well...
The regular Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Tensor G4 as the Pro/Pro XL and has 12GB of memory (versus 16GB). The camera arrangement is also different—there's a 10.5MP shooter on the front, and dual cameras on the back consisting of a 40MP wide-angle lens and 48MP ultrawide camera with macro focus.