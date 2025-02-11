CATEGORIES
home News

HOT Deal: Google Pixel 9 Pro Slashed To Its Lowest Price Ever At $200 Off

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 11, 2025, 09:53 AM EDT
Hand holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro in front of a blue background.
How much do we like Google's Pixel 9 series? So much so that in our review roundup of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL we anointed Google's flagship Android phone line with our Editor's Choice award, which is not something we hand out indiscriminately. We felt that way when the phones first launched at MSRP, and now the Pro models are an even better value proposition with Amazon slashing prices to match a previous all-time low.

We're talking $799 at Amazon (save $200) for the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of onboard storage. The only other time it could be purchased for that price was during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time frame (from late November until early December). Since then, it's been bouncing up and down from its full $1,099 MSRP and around $950.

Need more storage? The 512GB and 1TB configurations are on sale too...
The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2856x1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. It also has a 42-megapixel on the front, and a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens, 48MP ultrawide shooter with macro focus, and a 48MB telephoto (5x zoom) camera.

Google's Tensor G4 silicon is quite as fast as Qualcomm's top Snadragon SoC, but the performance is more than serviceable for all but the most discerning users. There's a lot more to like than dislike, such as improved build quality (versus previous generation Pixel handsets), awesome camera performance, a gorgeous display, and a bump in battery life.

Score Savings On Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL And Pixel 9 Too

Front and back views of Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL in black and pink colorways, on a gray gradient background.

What about the Pixel 9 Pro XL? You can find the Pixel 9 Pro XL on sale too, and for the same $200 discount. Here's a look...
The hardware makeup of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is virtually the same as the Pixel 9 Pro, but in a bigger package featuring a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2992x1334 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports a slightly more capacious battery (5,060mAh versus 4,700mAh) and faster wired charging (37W versus 27W), if that matters to you.

We ranked the Pixel 9 Pro XL as one of the top 5 smartphones of 2024. Whether you prefer the Pixel 9 Pro or bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL, however, you really can't go wrong with either option.

Those are the models we lean towards, though if you're willing to give up a few features, the Pixel 9 is on sale as well...
The regular Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Tensor G4 as the Pro/Pro XL and has 12GB of memory (versus 16GB). The camera arrangement is also different—there's a 10.5MP shooter on the front, and dual cameras on the back consisting of a 40MP wide-angle lens and 48MP ultrawide camera with macro focus.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 9 pro, pixel 9 pro xl
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment