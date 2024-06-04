CATEGORIES
home News

HOT Deal: Apple M1 iPad Air Is On Sale For $200 Off For An All-Time Low Price

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 04, 2024, 10:35 AM EDT
Front and back views of Apple's M1 iPad Air (blue and gray) on a gray gradient background.
Early adopters pay a premium to have access to the latest technology and features, and there's nothing at all wrong with going that route, provided you have the budget. If you're a more value oriented shopper, however, the best time to buy a product is when it's been usurped by a next-generation model, as discounts on the the suddenly last-gen item typically manifest. That's the case now with Apple's 5th generation iPad Air.

There are a few different colorways and storage capacity options available. For example, you can nab the iPad Air (5th generation) in the Starlight color option and with 256GB of onboard storage for $549.99 at Amazon (save $199.01). That's a 27% discount over the MSRP and the lowest price to date.

The reason it's suddenly so low (comparatively) is because Apple recently announced its 6th generation iPad Air. Apple's previous generation model is still a capable tablet, however, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display powered by an M1 processor. It also features a 12-megapixel camera on both the front and back, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Touch ID support, and long battery life.
Amazon doesn't have any of the baseline 64GB models on sale, but Walmart does—you can score the 64GB iPad Air (5th generation) for $399 at Walmart (save $200). That's a killer price, and likewise, you have some colors to choose from.
Circling back to those early adopters referenced above, the newest iPad Air with an M2 chip on board is also on sale, though not by a whole lot—the 11-inch iPad Air (M2) with 128GB of storage can be had for $569.99 at Amazon (save $29.01).

That's the entry-level model and it's quite a bit more expensive than the M1 iPad Air, but you do get twice as much storage. Other storage options are available as well—just hit the link and select what color and storage option you're after.

Likewise, some of the 13-inch iPad Air (M2) models are on sale, including the 256GB SKU for $849 at Amazon (save $50). The biggest discount applies to the 1TB model, which is marked down to $1,219 (save $80).
Tags:  deals, Apple, m1, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iPad Air
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment