HOT Deal: Apple M1 iPad Air Is On Sale For $200 Off For An All-Time Low Price





Early adopters pay a premium to have access to the latest technology and features, and there's nothing at all wrong with going that route, provided you have the budget. If you're a more value oriented shopper, however, the best time to buy a product is when it's been usurped by a next-generation model, as discounts on the the suddenly last-gen item typically manifest. That's the case now with Apple's 5th generation iPad Air.





iPad Air (5th generation) in the Starlight color option and with 256GB of onboard storage for $549.99 at Amazon (save $199.01). That's a 27% discount over the MSRP and the lowest price to date. There are a few different colorways and storage capacity options available. For example, you can nab thein the Starlight color option and with 256GB of onboard storage for. That's a 27% discount over the MSRP and the lowest price to date.



