HOT Deal: Apple M1 iPad Air Is On Sale For $200 Off For An All-Time Low Price
Early adopters pay a premium to have access to the latest technology and features, and there's nothing at all wrong with going that route, provided you have the budget. If you're a more value oriented shopper, however, the best time to buy a product is when it's been usurped by a next-generation model, as discounts on the the suddenly last-gen item typically manifest. That's the case now with Apple's 5th generation iPad Air.
There are a few different colorways and storage capacity options available. For example, you can nab the iPad Air (5th generation) in the Starlight color option and with 256GB of onboard storage for $549.99 at Amazon (save $199.01). That's a 27% discount over the MSRP and the lowest price to date.
The reason it's suddenly so low (comparatively) is because Apple recently announced its 6th generation iPad Air. Apple's previous generation model is still a capable tablet, however, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display powered by an M1 processor. It also features a 12-megapixel camera on both the front and back, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Touch ID support, and long battery life.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 256GB, Starlight: $549.99
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 256GB, Purple: $549.99
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 256GB, Blue: $549.99
Amazon doesn't have any of the baseline 64GB models on sale, but Walmart does—you can score the 64GB iPad Air (5th generation) for $399 at Walmart (save $200). That's a killer price, and likewise, you have some colors to choose from.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB, Purple: $399
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB, Space Gray: $399
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB, Pink: $399
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB, Blue: $399
Circling back to those early adopters referenced above, the newest iPad Air with an M2 chip on board is also on sale, though not by a whole lot—the 11-inch iPad Air (M2) with 128GB of storage can be had for $569.99 at Amazon (save $29.01).
That's the entry-level model and it's quite a bit more expensive than the M1 iPad Air, but you do get twice as much storage. Other storage options are available as well—just hit the link and select what color and storage option you're after.
Likewise, some of the 13-inch iPad Air (M2) models are on sale, including the 256GB SKU for $849 at Amazon (save $50). The biggest discount applies to the 1TB model, which is marked down to $1,219 (save $80).