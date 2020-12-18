Hot Holiday PC Deals: Dell G5 Gaming, Lenovo Tiger Lake Laptops And More Over 35 Percent Off

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you are doing some last-minute holiday shopping (whether for someone else or yourself), there are some nice bargains out there. Who wants to pay full price? I certainly do not, and if you would rather not as well, then check out some of these hot deals on various PC hardware, including a gaming desktop.





ABS Master Gaming PC, on sale for (save $150 - 14% off). It's a pretty decent rig for the money, built around an Intel 10th Generation Core i5-10400F Comet Lake processor (6 cores / 12 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz, 12MB L3 cache), Shown above is the, on sale for $949.99 at Newegg (save $150 - 14% off). It's a pretty decent rig for the money, built around an Intel 10th Generation Core i5-10400F Comet Lake processor (6 cores / 12 threads, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz, 12MB L3 cache), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 , and 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory.





For storage, it comes equipped with a 512GB SSD. It also has a 600W 80 Plus Gold power supply, all shoved into a Deepcool Matrexx 50 case with RGB lighting . You might need to upgrade the PSU down the line if you want to shove a more powerful GPU in this thing, but as is, this is a nice rig for under a grand, with no immediate shortcomings.

Save $494.99 On A Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop





Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for (save $494.99 - save 35%). The full price is a bit ambitious for the hardware, but the discounted price tag makes this an interesting option. If you are in the market for gaming laptop instead of a desktop, you can bag afor $899.99 at Dell (save $494.99 - save 35%). The full price is a bit ambitious for the hardware, but the discounted price tag makes this an interesting option.





This is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU , and 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, along with a 512GB NVMe SSD.





Too often we see vendors skimp on RAM with just 8GB on sub-$1,000 models, but that is not the case here. This is a good laptop for playing most games at its native resolution, with a fast display that can come in handy for less demanding titles (particularly esports). It's also equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, along with Bluetooth 5.1.

Get A Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Laptop With Tiger Lake For A Low $749.99





Lenovo's ThinkBook 14s Yoga laptop is deeply discounted to $749.99 at Lenovo (via eBay) right now. Technically that amounts to a 56% savings over the $1,709 list price, though it is not truly worth quite that much. However, it is worth more than the discounted price. We have been impressed with hands-on time with Tiger Lake so far, and if you are wanting to make the plunge,is deeply discounted toright now. Technically that amounts to a 56% savings over the $1,709 list price, though it is not truly worth quite that much. However, it is worth more than the discounted price.





We have a similar model in house right now for review, the Yoga 7i, and spoiler alert, it's a nice budget-oriented laptop. The ThinkBooks 14s Yoga boasts a higher-end Tiger Lake CPU than the Yoga 7i, and specifically an Intel Core i7-1165G7. It's a quad-core chip with Hyper Threading support, clocked at 2.8GHz to 4.7GHz with 12MB of L3 cache.





On the graphics side, this laptop boasts Intel's Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units (EUs), clocked at up to 1.3GHz. Other features on this model include 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, a 360-degree hinge design, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Score Cooler Master's Lightweight MM710 Gaming Mouse For Just $24.99 After Rebate

Cooler Master's MM710 is on sale for , plus there is a $10 mail-in-rebate available to bring the cost down to $24.99. That is a $25 savings (50% off) over the list price. Lastly, if you are in the market for a lightweight gaming mouse,is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon , plus there is aavailable to bring the cost down to $24.99. That is a $25 savings (50% off) over the list price.





The MM710 utilizes a honeycomb shell to keep the weight to a minimum, which is this case amounts to just 53 grams. That means you should be able to whip this across your desk surface without worrying about hand fatigue.





Outside of the lightweight design, the MM710 sports a Pixart 3389 sensor with an adjustable 16,000 DPI, Omron switches for the main clickers (rated for 20 million clicks), and six buttons in all (four of which can be programmed).