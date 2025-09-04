Hitachi Gives US Power Grid A $1 Billion Boost To Feed AI's Insatiable Appetite For Electricity





A significant portion of the total investment, $457 million, is dedicated to the construction of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in South Boston, Virginia. This plant is pegged to become the country's largest producer of large power transformers. The project is expected to create more than 800 new jobs, which should be a welcomed economic boost for the region. The announcement was met with praise from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who highlighted the state's business-friendly environment and skilled workforce as key factors in attracting the investment.







