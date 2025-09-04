Hitachi Gives US Power Grid A $1 Billion Boost To Feed AI's Insatiable Appetite For Electricity
The timing and scale of Hitachi’s investment are no coincidence. The company and administration officials have explicitly linked the move to the skyrocketing energy demand of energy-intensive AI data centers. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the urgency, stating, "If we are going to win the AI race, reindustrialize, and keep the lights on, America is going to need a lot more reliable energy. Thankfully, Hitachi is delivering." The investment is seen as a direct response to the White House AI Action Plan, which seeks to cement the U.S. as a global AI powerhouse.
The new Virginia plant will be built alongside an existing Hitachi Energy campus and is actually a component of a larger $9 billion global expansion program by Hitachi aimed at boosting electrical grid capacity and resilience worldwide. For the U.S., the investment will help reduce production bottlenecks and strengthen domestic manufacturing, which are key objectives of President Trump's "America First" trade policy.
Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior, said the investment signals a "growing wave of investment in American energy." For a company like Hitachi, investing in the U.S. domestic supply chain for critical components aligns with federal priorities, ensuring a reliable supply of essential equipment to sufficiently support the next generation of advanced computing.