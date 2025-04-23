Hisense's New U8 Mini LED TVs Up To 100" Are Beauties, Some Are Already On Sale





It's starting to feel like there's a new TV lineup being launched each day. That makes it hard to keep up with fast-expanding field of options, but it's also a good thing, in that the rapid release schedule by so many players leads to fierce pricing competition. Enter Hisense and its new U8 series available in a range of sizes from 55 inches on up to 100 inches, some of which are already discounted. More on that in a moment.





Somewhat confusingly, the U8 series designation for the new 2025 models is the same as the 2024 models. However, while Hisense is recycling its U8 series nomenclature, there are some key differences in the 2025 lineup. According to Hisense, the 2025 U8 lineup "sets a new benchmark for picture quality."





While heavy on hyperbole, the display experts at Rtings took last year's U8 lineup for a spin and came away impressed, saying it's "great for mixed usage" and gaming as well (among other categories). So, there's reason to be optimistic that the 2025 U8 models will offer further improvements to the viewing experience. Time will tell.





In the meantime, we have some high-level details to share. These are mini LED "Pro" TVs with enhanced brightness and more local dimming zones—up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 5,000 local dimming zones, according to HIsense. The company also boosted the native refresh rate to 165Hz, up from 144Hz on the 2024 models.





Other notable features include eight built-in speakers delivering 4.1.2-channel surround sound, Dolby Atmos support, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR support, auto low latency mode (ALLM) support, robust HDR support (Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG), Google TV for smart chores (with Google Assistant and Alexa support), and a new Game Bar.



