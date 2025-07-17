Hisense 100" Gaming TV Hits All-Time Low At $498 Off And More Big Screen Deals





If you're in the market for a ginormous 4K TV with a fast refresh rate for gaming, then forget all about the Prime Day event that came and went last week. Why is that? For a limited time, you can snag a monstrous 100-inch QLED TV from Hisense for an all-time low price at Amazon, in what the retailer has designated as a limited time deal.





100-inch Hisense U7 (100U76N) is on sale for $1,399.99 at Amazon (26% off). It used to be that 65 inches was the cutoff point before prices became prohibitively expensive for a big screen TV, but those days are now forever in the rear view mirror, as this deal (and others like it) underscores. Specifically, theis on sale for. It used to be that 65 inches was the cutoff point before prices became prohibitively expensive for a big screen TV, but those days are now forever in the rear view mirror, as this deal (and others like it) underscores.





For the past several months, the 100U76N hovered around the $1,800 to $2,000 mark. It briefly dipped to $1,649.99 during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event, which until now was the lowest it has ever been.





The 100U76N doesn't sport an OLED display or mini LED backlighting (yeah, we're not yet at the point where you can score one of those in the 100-inch size range at this price), but it is mid-range TV with a 4K resolution, quantum dot technology, Dolby Vision support, full array local dimming (FALD), Dolby Atmos support, and Google TV smarts with Alexa support.





It also features a native 144Hz refresh rate to keep up with your gaming console or PC, as well as gaming-friendly amenities such as full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and support for auto low latency mode (ALLM).





Overall, this is a great value for the money.













$1,997.99 at Amazon (9% off) for the 100-inch Hisense QD7 Mini LED TV. In addition to being the same size but with the brightness benefits of mini LED backlighting, this is Hisense's 2025 model, so you're getting the latest tech. If you're wanting to step up to mini LED, you can still bag a giant 100-inch TV for a surprisingly good price. As in,for the. In addition to being the same size but with the brightness benefits of mini LED backlighting, this is Hisense's 2025 model, so you're getting the latest tech.





Like the other 100-inch display, the QD7 features quantum dot support, so you can call it a mini QLED TV if you prefer. It also sports the same 4K resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate, and is an AMD FreeSync Premium-certified display.





You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision support, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity with related gaming features (ALLM and VRR support), and full array local dimming. However, one key differentiator between the QD7 and U7 is that this one features Amazon's Fire TV platform (FireOS) for smart chores instead of Google TV. You still get Alexa support.





