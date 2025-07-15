Here's How To Disable T-Mobile's Controversial New Phone Privacy Toggles





T-Mobile has recently introduced two new privacy toggles that are creating quite a buzz because, you know, cell providers aren't exactly reputable when it comes to privacy and data security. While these additions aim to offer more control, they come with a default ON setting, requiring users to take action if they prefer a different path for their data.





The first new toggle titled "Fraud and identity theft protection," utilizes customer data to identify potential red flags, such as changes in contact details or unusual call patterns. This information could then be shared with financial institutions to help verify transactions, a seemingly helpful feature in an era of increasing digital security concerns. However, the specifics of exactly who receives this data and the comprehensive security measures in place remain points of discussion.





It's crucial to remember that these settings are applied on a per-line basis , however. This means that disabling a toggle on one line will not automatically apply to others. Users with multiple lines will need to repeat the process for each individual line to ensure their preferences are applied across their account.



