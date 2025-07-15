CATEGORIES
home News

Here's How To Disable T-Mobile's Controversial New Phone Privacy Toggles

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 15, 2025, 10:21 AM EDT
T-Mobile store.
T-Mobile has recently introduced two new privacy toggles that are creating quite a buzz because, you know, cell providers aren't exactly reputable when it comes to privacy and data security. While these additions aim to offer more control, they come with a default ON setting, requiring users to take action if they prefer a different path for their data.

fraud tmo

The first new toggle titled "Fraud and identity theft protection," utilizes customer data to identify potential red flags, such as changes in contact details or unusual call patterns. This information could then be shared with financial institutions to help verify transactions, a seemingly helpful feature in an era of increasing digital security concerns. However, the specifics of exactly who receives this data and the comprehensive security measures in place remain points of discussion.

finance tmo

On to the next, more dubious, toggle: "Sharing certain financial information," which asserts deeper into a user's personal data. This setting, also ON by default, permits T-Mobile to share financial specifics related to your account, such as payment history, device financing details, and your current account balance. This sensitive information is earmarked for "financial companies for joint marketing" and "affiliates for marketing purposes," according to findings by The Mobile Report. For many, the idea of their financial data being broadly shared like that raises a valid eyebrow.

These new additions join existing privacy options, such as AI Profiling, which also necessitate a proactive approach from users. Wouldn't it be great that when it comes to crucial data-sharing or privacy toggles, companies would keep the default to OFF and allow users to choose whether to opt-in first rather than opt-out?

Thankfully, managing these settings is a relatively straightforward process. T-Mobile has integrated these controls within its Privacy Center, accessible via the T-Life app or the T-Mobile website. To make adjustments, users can navigate to the Manage tab in the app, tap the gear icon, and then proceed to Privacy and Policies. From there, a "Get Started" prompt leads directly to the Privacy Center dashboard, where both new toggles, along with others, can be switched off.

It's crucial to remember that these settings are applied on a per-line basis, however. This means that disabling a toggle on one line will not automatically apply to others. Users with multiple lines will need to repeat the process for each individual line to ensure their preferences are applied across their account. 

Thumbnail/Top Image Source: T-Mobile
Tags:  smartphone, Privacy, T-Mobile, Apps, (NASDAQ:TMUS)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment