Hands-On HP Omen Max 16: First Arrow Lake HX Gaming Laptop With RTX 5090

by Paul LillyThursday, March 20, 2025, 11:33 AM EDT
HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop on display.
We made the trek out to HP Amplify this week (as well as NVIDIA's GTC conference), and while there, we got to to go hands-on with a beastly laptop configuration that is available to preorder. It's the HP Omen Max 16, and as configured it pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor based on Arrow Lake-HX with a mobile GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

In case you missed it, Intel unveiled several Arrow Lake-HX processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The Core Ultra 9 275HX is the second-highest SKU. It features 24 cores consisting of 8 performance cores clocked at up to 5.4GHz and 16 efficient cores clocked at up to 4.6GHz, as well as 36MB of L3 cache. It's a beast of a chip, and it will arrive in laptop designs soon.


The HP Omen Max 16 on display also was configured with NVIDIA's fastest gaming GPU to date, the GeForce RTX 5090, though other SKUs are also available. As spec'd, there's copious horsepower to take advantage of the 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and micro-edge design.

HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop showing the Task Manager.

It's one of the three display options. The other two are both OLED screens. One features a 2560x1600 resolution and 500 nits brightness (and likely a 60Hz refresh rate), while the other offers up the same specs but specifically mentions HDR support and a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen Max 16 display.

As if the specs weren't burly enough, HP is touting a beta feature called Omen AI. This is described to us as a one-click performance tuner that is hardware aware, OS aware, and game title aware. HP says it will dynamically adjust the settings for peak performance in games. HP says it can deliver up to a 100% bump in frame rates. It's a bold claim for sure, and we look forward to testing it out.

HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaning back.

The design on display is the Ceramic White model. We're familiar with the colorway from our HP Omen Transcend 16 review a while back, and it's absolutely gorgeous. The other color option is Shadow Black.

Both color options, as well as a variety of hardware options are available to preorder from HP. Pricing starts at $1,899, which gets you a Core Ultra 7 255HX and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, as well as 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory (just a single stick, oddly enough, though you can select a 2x8GB option for no additional cost) and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Pricing for a configuration with a Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5090, as we saw in person, starts at $3,189.99. We also found a config that's up for preorder at Best Buy for $2,899.99, with a Core Ultra 9 275HZ, GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
