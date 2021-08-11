Hackers Steal, Then Surprisingly Partially Return $600M In Cryptocurrency From PolyNetwork

Q & A, PART ONE:



Q: WHY HACKING?

A: FOR FUN :)



Q: WHY POLY NETWORK?

A: CROSS CHAIN HACKING IS HOT



Q: WHY TRANSFERING TOKENS?

A: TO KEEP IT SAFE.



WHEN SPOTTING THE BUG, I HAD A MIXED FEELING. ASK YOURSELF WHAT TO DO HAD YOU FACING SO MUCH FORTUNE. ASKING THE PROJECT TEAM POLITELY SO THAT THEY CAN FIX IT? ANYONE COULD BE THE TRAITOR GIVEN ONE BILLION! I CAN TRUST NOBODY! THE ONLY SOLUTION I CAN COME UP WITH IS SAVING IT IN A _TRUSTED_ ACCOUNT WHILE KEEPING MYSELF _ANONYMOUS_ AND _SAFE_.



NOW EVERYONE SMELLS A SENSE OF CONSPIRACY. INSIDER? NOT ME, BUT WHO KNOWS? I TAKE THE RESPOSIBILITY TO EXPOSE THE VULNERABILITY BEFORE ANY INSIDERS HIDING AND EXPLOITING IT!



Q: WHY SO SOPHISTICATED?

A: THE POLY NETWORK IS DECENT SYSTEM. IT'S ONE OF THE MOST CHALLENGING ATTACKS THAT A HACKER CAN ENJOY. AND I HAD TO BE QUICK TO BEAT ANY INSIDERS OR HACKERS, I TOOK IT AS A BONUS CHALL :)



Q: ARE YOU EXPOSED?

A: NO. NEVER. I UNDERSTOOD THE RISK OF EXPOSING MYSELF EVEN IF I DON'T DO EVIL. SO I USED TEMPORARY EMAIL, IP OR _SO CALLED_ FINGERPRINT, WHICH WERE UNTRACABLE. I PREFER TO STAY IN THE DARK AND SAVE THE WORLD.

