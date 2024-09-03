GTA 6 Fan Claims Rockstar's Wildly Popular Trailer Is Riddled With Mistakes, Do You Agree?













However, many are disagreeing with some of the “issues” the user is bringing up. One such moment comes from a scene with several characters on a rooftop pool, where one of them is wearing a necklace. The user claims that “missing necklace shadow and the hair appears grainy/pixelated.” This particular post has a community note attached that counters with “the game is using Shadowmaps which trade pixel perfect accuracy for more performance unlike Ray Traced Shadows.”













In other words, it's not a "mistake", but rather a creative decision made as a performance-versus-quality trade-off on the part of the developer. Most of the "errors" that GTA 6 Countdown mentions in the thread are either this, or likely the result of the trailer being an incomplete vertical slice, such as the re-used damaged barrel model in the picture above.

