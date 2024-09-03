GTA 6 Fan Claims Rockstar's Wildly Popular Trailer Is Riddled With Mistakes, Do You Agree?

Grand Theft Auto 6
will very likely end up being the most hyped-up game release
in the history of video games, and a recent thread on social media platform X perfectly illustrates the fervor the game is generating. The @GTAVI_Countdown account has a thread with well over a dozen posts picking apart the game’s reveal trailer, racking up more than 37 million views along the way.
Even though the trailer that the fan account is scrutinizing is nearly a year old, the thread still garnered serious attention from fans thirsty for any GTA 6 news. This probably shouldn’t be too surprising considering that the trailer itself has managed to pass the 200 million view
mark on YouTube.
The user starts the thread with “Mistakes Rockstar made in the GTA 6
trailer,” and goes on to point out what they believe are errors found in the trailer. One such moment is when one of the main character’s stands up in a convertible car as it speeds down a highway, with the user claiming that there are “missing wind physics on Lucia’s hair that doesn’t match the speed of the car.”
However, many are disagreeing with some of the “issues” the user is bringing up. One such moment comes from a scene with several characters on a rooftop pool, where one of them is wearing a necklace. The user claims that “missing necklace shadow and the hair appears grainy/pixelated.” This particular post has a community note attached that counters with “the game is using Shadowmaps which trade pixel perfect accuracy for more performance unlike Ray Traced Shadows.”
In other words, it's not a "mistake", but rather a creative decision made as a performance-versus-quality trade-off on the part of the developer. Most of the "errors" that GTA 6 Countdown mentions in the thread are either this, or likely the result of the trailer being an incomplete vertical slice, such as the re-used damaged barrel model in the picture above.
The gaming industry is banking on Grand Theft Auto 6
being a mega hit that can re-energize the space, driving sales of hardware and other software. If this thread
is any indication, it’s well on its way to delivering.