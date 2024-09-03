CATEGORIES
home News

GTA 6 Fan Claims Rockstar's Wildly Popular Trailer Is Riddled With Mistakes, Do You Agree?

by Alan VelascoTuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:00 PM EDT
gta 6 trailer mistakes hero
Grand Theft Auto 6 will very likely end up being the most hyped-up game release in the history of video games, and a recent thread on social media platform X perfectly illustrates the fervor the game is generating. The @GTAVI_Countdown account has a thread with well over a dozen posts picking apart the game’s reveal trailer, racking up more than 37 million views along the way.

Even though the trailer that the fan account is scrutinizing is nearly a year old, the thread still garnered serious attention from fans thirsty for any GTA 6 news. This probably shouldn’t be too surprising considering that the trailer itself has managed to pass the 200 million view mark on YouTube.

gta 6 trailer mistakes body2

The user starts the thread with “Mistakes Rockstar made in the GTA 6 trailer,” and goes on to point out what they believe are errors found in the trailer. One such moment is when one of the main character’s stands up in a convertible car as it speeds down a highway, with the user claiming that there are “missing wind physics on Lucia’s hair that doesn’t match the speed of the car.”

gta 6 trailer mistakes body

However, many are disagreeing with some of the “issues” the user is bringing up. One such moment comes from a scene with several characters on a rooftop pool, where one of them is wearing a necklace. The user claims that “missing necklace shadow and the hair appears grainy/pixelated.” This particular post has a community note attached that counters with “the game is using Shadowmaps which trade pixel perfect accuracy for more performance unlike Ray Traced Shadows.”

gta6 countdown barrels duplicated

In other words, it's not a "mistake", but rather a creative decision made as a performance-versus-quality trade-off on the part of the developer. Most of the "errors" that GTA 6 Countdown mentions in the thread are either this, or likely the result of the trailer being an incomplete vertical slice, such as the re-used damaged barrel model in the picture above.

The gaming industry is banking on Grand Theft Auto 6 being a mega hit that can re-energize the space, driving sales of hardware and other software. If this thread is any indication, it’s well on its way to delivering.
Tags:  Trailer, Rockstar Games, taketwo-interactive, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment