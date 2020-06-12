CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, June 12, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT

G.Skill's Latest 16GB Trident Z Royal Memory Modules Rip DDR4-4400 Speeds At CL17

trident z royal silver x2
G.Skill has been on a roll when it comes to launching high-performance DDR4 memory kits for PC enthusiasts, and the company is ratcheting up speeds again for Intel's new Z490 Comet Lake-S platform. The modules are totally blinged out, of course, as they fit into G.Skill's Trident Z Royal family.

But the styling of the modules is secondary; let's talk performance. G.Skill is using Samsung B-die ICs for its 16GB modules to reach DDR4-4400 speeds with a latency of CL17-18-18-38. G.Skill is selling the modules in 32GB kits (2x16GB), as it opines "32GB memory total capacity becomes the standard for gaming PC and performance PC builds."

4400 c17 16gx2 msi z490 gaming plus
G.Skill's Trident Z Royal 32GB DDR4-4400 Kit validated on an MSI Z490 Gaming Plus (Click to Enlarge)

The company stress tested the 16GB modules using an MSI MPG Z490 Gaming motherboard paired up with a new Core i5-10600K Comet Lake-S processor. Not to be left out, Intel's Core i9-10900 processor was tested with the 32GB DDR4-4400 kit using an ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard.

If 32GB is just out of your budget, or if you simply don't need 32GB in your gaming rig, G.Skill is also making available a 16GB kit (2x8GB) with the same CL17-18-18-38 timings. In this case, the company validated DDR-4400 speeds with an ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula motherboard and a flagship Core i9-10900K processor. Operating voltage for both the 32GB and 16GB kits is 1.5 volts, which is a same as G.Skill's DDR4-4266 kits, and slightly higher than the 1.45 volts on its DDR4-4133 kits.

According to G.Skill its new 32GB and 16GB DDR4-4400 Trident Z Royal kits will be available to purchase worldwide from its retail partners starting in the third quarter.

As for Intel’s new Comet Lake-S, you can read the HotHardware review of the Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K right here.



