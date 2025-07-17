CATEGORIES
Get Great Deals On Donkey Kong Games And More Switch Titles Up To 50% Off

by Paul LillyThursday, July 17, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
Screenshot from Mario Vs. Donkey Kong.
Today is a big day in the world of Nintendo, and especially for anyone who managed to procure an elusive Switch 2 console. That's because today is the day that Donkey Kong Bananza releases, and it's already racking up stellar reviews with some calling it a contender for game of the year. Don't own a Switch 2? Not to worry because you can still get your Donkey Kong fix with a spattering game deals for the OG Switch.

Nintendo games don't always see discounts, especially hefty ones. However, you can find a bunch of titles on sale over at Woot, the deal site that is owned by Amazon. One such title is Mario Vs. Donkey Kong for $39.99 at Woot (save 33%). That discount works out to a $20 savings over MSRP.

As the name implies, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong combines two of Nintendo's most popular characters. It's a platform puzzle game with over 130 levels to challenge your brain and reflexes, and you can also play with a friend on the same system in two-player mode—the second person plays as Toad.

The first player controls Mario (whether in one- or two-player mode) as he runs, jumps, and back flips through a toy factory in pursuit of Donkey Kong, who stole all of the factory's Mini-Mario wind-up toys. It's a fun title, and it's deeply discounted right now.

Here are a couple of other Donkey Kong games that are on sale...
And if you do own a Switch 2 console, you can snag Donkey Kong Bananza for $69 at Amazon or $69.99 at Best Buy.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted banner.

There are a couple of Switch games that are half off right now. One of them is Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, which is discounted to $14.99 at Woot (50% off). It's not the best game ever to grace the original Switch, in large part because it's really designed for VR. But it's at least serviceable, and one of the cheaper titles available for the platform.

There are various mini games in this title, and the controls for each one make it clear that this was mainly intended for VR. But it gets more fun after the first level, especially once you get accustomed to the controls. And if you're a fan of the Five Nights at Freddy's series in general, adding this one to your Switch collection seems like a no-brainer at the current asking price.

Here are some more Switch game deals...

Sonic X Shadow Generations banner.
