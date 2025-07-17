Get Great Deals On Donkey Kong Games And More Switch Titles Up To 50% Off





Today is a big day in the world of Nintendo, and especially for anyone who managed to procure an elusive Switch 2 console. That's because today is the day that Donkey Kong Bananza releases, and it's already racking up stellar reviews with some calling it a contender for game of the year. Don't own a Switch 2? Not to worry because you can still get your Donkey Kong fix with a spattering game deals for the OG Switch.





Mario Vs. Donkey Kong for $39.99 at Woot (save 33%). That discount works out to a $20 savings over MSRP. Nintendo games don't always see discounts, especially hefty ones. However, you can find a bunch of titles on sale over at Woot, the deal site that is owned by Amazon. One such title isfor. That discount works out to a $20 savings over MSRP.





As the name implies, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong combines two of Nintendo's most popular characters. It's a platform puzzle game with over 130 levels to challenge your brain and reflexes, and you can also play with a friend on the same system in two-player mode—the second person plays as Toad.





The first player controls Mario (whether in one- or two-player mode) as he runs, jumps, and back flips through a toy factory in pursuit of Donkey Kong, who stole all of the factory's Mini-Mario wind-up toys. It's a fun title, and it's deeply discounted right now.





Here are a couple of other Donkey Kong games that are on sale...